BizTrends2026 | CES 2026: 8 shifts opening new ideas, experience and growth

Shifts in culture and technology open up spaces for new ideas, new experiences and new growth, but major shifts don’t just move in one direction and every year major technology shifts grow and die in the hype cycle.

CES, an eclectic mix of conceptual dreams and consumer-ready tech that shows where the world might be heading (Source: © Zamani Sahudi Pexels

The CES 2026 report examines an eclectic mix of conceptual dreams and consumer-ready tech that shows where the world might be heading, giving an early and accurate signal of how brands and consumers will adopt, adapt to, and interact with breakthrough technologies.

The 2026 CES was presented at TBWA in Sandton in part by Noah Khan, the chief innovation officer for Omnicom Advertising (OA) across Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEE & AME), who says, “We aim to distil the most meaningful shifts shaping the year ahead—cutting through spectacle to surface what truly matters."

He is responsible for driving innovation, digital transformation, and future-forward capabilities across the network’s agencies and client portfolio.

For him, this year’s CES was arguably the most electrifying in recent memory. “It is packed not just with far-off concepts, but with near-term, ready-for-market technologies.

“A defining theme is the way AI is propelling everything forward at breakneck speed.

“The humanoid revolution was very present as well this year, turning what once felt like science fiction into something you can actually shake hands with."

8 Shifts

He calls this year’s CES “essential eight” shifts “particularly exciting”.

“Some build on nascent spaces we identified last year that are now maturing. Others showcase how entirely new technologies may actually reduce our dependence on today’s dominant platforms and devices, opening up fresh creative possibilities.”

From AI to health, mobility, entertainment, and far beyond, it’s the place where the future starts to feel tangible.

“Across all of these areas, the message from CES 2026 is clear: we’re moving from imagination to implementation at unprecedented speed,” says Khan.

The eight shifts are:

Ambient Interfaces Where technology disappears and becomes part of the natural environment that we inhabit. Screen Free GenerationA shift to more screenless tech, particularly for children and younger generations. Physical AI We’re starting to see different form factors in how AI is physically manifesting – as it entersmore intimate and personal aspects of our lives. Local AI AI is shifting from the cloud to being on-device. With private, secure and efficient models that are personally controlled and managed. Zero Labour Companions We’re seeing the democratisation of consumer robotics with a focus on minimising our physicaland mental load at home. Optimised Anatomy Healthcare has shifted from micro-optimisation to democratic care. We can now test everything that goes in, goes on, or comes out of our bodies. Spatial Lenses We can now choose the lens through which we see our world. Lightweight lenses have become a socially acceptable extension of daily life. Playful Tchotchkes A welcome shift towards more playful, fun, and nonsensical design. People are craving new form factors that are filled with energy and joy.

How can I relate these shifts to my brand?

It’s hard to relate faster chips and AI-Tamagotchis to, for example, selling insurance, but you can start by asking:

How will this emerging technology shape future behaviours that will impact or open up new growth opportunities for my brand?



How could I apply these emerging technologies to my brand and product experience?



How could I collaborate with any of these pioneers who are already looking for use cases and partners to bring their innovations to life?

What truly matters

CES is an absolute beast, says Khan. “It’s sprawling, chaotic, and almost impossible to fully take in. For every transformative breakthrough, there’s a handful of vaporware and hype.

“He adds that it is a serious challenge to navigate the noise and connect what you see back to what’s real, what’s relevant, and what will actually move the needle for brands and audiences."

Over the next few weeks, Bizcommunity will be unpacking these eight trends in detail.