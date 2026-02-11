PR just got harder — Alignment is the key, says Meltwater

Generative AI is changing the PR arena every day. But while these tools promise speed and creativity, they also put pressure on publishers, and in turn, PR teams. This is according to Meltwaters's State of PR Report 2026.

The report is available for download.

“The rise of AI and its integration into platforms like Google’s Gemini is putting publishers under massive strain,” said Daniel Blank, EVP and EMEA head of digital innovation at WE. Communications. “Journalists are seeing a decrease in traffic and are stretched thin. What PR organisations feed to media houses has a direct impact on what AI says about a brand, topic, or person.”

With traditional coverage harder to secure, PR teams must now ensure messaging reaches audiences through both human reporters and AI-driven channels. “We need to figure out how visible we are in the AI world and consider how to influence that,” Blank added.

C-Suite pressure and disconnect

AI adoption is not the only challenge. Forty percent of PR professionals say leadership does not fully understand their role. Blank noted: “PR professionals want more engagement with leadership as they fight for resources and budgets. However, proximity to executives does not automatically translate into a clear understanding of the challenges PR teams face.”

The Report, which surveyed 1,100 practitioners, found a similar gap between PR measurement and executive expectations.

Charlie Ayling, Meltwater’s EMEA marketing director, said: “While the C-Suite demands proof of impact, PR teams are still relying on metrics that measure effort rather than effect. This can hinder the ability to justify investment, earn a strategic voice, and secure a seat at the table.”

Media placements and overall reach remain the most widely used indicators of success, with placements slightly leading reach. “We are continually being asked, ‘So what? What does this mean for the business?’” Ayling said. “Adopting more sophisticated metrics that demonstrate tangible impact on business goals not only answers that question but also helps PR earn a seat at the boardroom table.”

Tools, skills, and AI

The technology to measure impact exists, but access and skill gaps remain a barrier. Meltwater’s separate survey of 500 professionals found that many teams invest in the right tools but underutilise them. “Having the right tools is only part of the solution,” Ayling said. “Developing skills to use data effectively is essential to unlocking strategic influence.”

According to The Report, generative AI is mostly used for writing press releases and media pitches, while video and image generation remain less common — likely because AI visuals are still easily recognisable. Many respondents also use AI to brainstorm campaigns, showing that these tools can serve as creative collaborators, not just copy generators.

While most organisations have formal AI policies or are developing them, over 31% remain without guidance.

Around a quarter of PR professionals worry AI could reduce the need for human talent, shrink budgets, or diminish influence in the C-Suite. Job security remains the main concern, yet over 16% report having no worries, and issues around content accuracy or quality are negligible.

The Report paints a picture of an industry navigating rapid change while trying to assert its strategic value. While PR remains grounded in timeless fundamentals like storytelling, relationship-building, and creativity, it is increasingly shaped by Big Data, AI, social media, and evolving audience behaviours.

Recommendations

The Report highlights several priorities for PR teams with alignment being the key:

Align with leadership: Engage executives regularly and demonstrate measurable business impact to secure resources and influence.

Adopt AI strategically: Integrate AI thoughtfully, ensuring it complements human creativity.

Modernise measurement: Move beyond legacy metrics and tie activity directly to business outcomes.

Bridge skills gaps: Train teams to fully leverage analytics and AI tools.

Foster cross-functional collaboration: Work with marketing and data teams to execute campaigns efficiently and demonstrate impact.

To read more about the findings in the report download it here.