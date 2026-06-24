After 3 decades in media, Ana Carrapichano launches Mediology Academy globally

Born out of Mediology. Open to the world.

Real world. Real learning. Real impact.

After three decades in media and twenty years building Mediology into one of South Africa’s most respected independent media agencies, Ana Carrapichano today launches Mediology Academy – a global media education platform designed to develop current and future media, marketing and communications talent.

The Academy makes its global debut at the Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Summit in Panama City, where Mediology’s media-led thinking will be shared with an international audience of behaviour-change professionals from around the world.

The launch comes at a time when media and marketing are evolving at unprecedented speed. Audiences decide in seconds. Culture moves in real time. AI is reshaping how brands are discovered. The need for learning that keeps pace with the industry has never been greater.

Mediology Academy is built on a simple belief: the most current and relevant media education comes from inside a live agency navigating those shifts every day.

When the industry moves, so does the curriculum.

For two decades, Mediology has built more than campaigns. It has built people. Skills development has always been part of the agency’s DNA.

The Academy formalises a commitment that has existed since Mediology’s founding – developing talent, growing capability and helping raise the standard of media excellence across the industry.

The people behind it matter as much as the curriculum.

Our sessions are led by senior Mediology practitioners alongside select industry thought leaders from around the world, bringing diverse, current and real-world expertise to every learning experience.

This platform is truly global, and so is the thinking behind it.

Ana Carrapichano, founder and CEO at Mediology, and founder at Mediology Academy

Ana Carrapichano, founder and CEO at Mediology, and founder at Mediology Academy: “I have been wanting to build Mediology Academy for many years. I have spent three decades in this industry, and I love it – the energy, the change and the constant challenge of it.

"In 2006, I founded Mediology on a simple belief – that media itself is a creative force. Twenty years later, that belief still drives everything we do. One of the things that has inspired me most over the years is seeing talented people grow, develop and go on to make their own mark on the industry. Mediology Academy is the natural next chapter in that journey – opening our thinking, methodologies and experience to a wider global community.

"It is media-led creative thinking, built from the inside of a live agency, taught online and in person, and open to anyone, anywhere. To become the most definitive name in media education – where the industry comes to learn, grow and stay ahead. That is our North Star.”

The Academy experience

Built around four pillars – Learn, Explore, Connect and Grow – Mediology Academy combines practical learning, thought leadership, industry connection and talent development.

Programmes include:

Media That Moves – a live, interactive workshop making its global debut at the SBCC Summit.



– a live, interactive workshop making its global debut at the SBCC Summit. Masterclasses – monthly sessions exploring the topics shaping media, marketing and communications.



– monthly sessions exploring the topics shaping media, marketing and communications. The Media-Led Playbook – the Academy’s flagship certification programme.



– the Academy’s flagship certification programme. The Media Verse Podcast – launching in October 2026.



– launching in October 2026. MediaFest – an annual media and marketing festival launching in 2027.



– an annual media and marketing festival launching in 2027. The Rising – Mediology’s youth development programme combining agency experience with Academy learning.

Built on excellence. Driven by passion. Taught with purpose. Visit mediologyworldacademy.com for more information.

Media people who know.



