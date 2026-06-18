From media partner to creative powerhouse: Mediology wins WWF South Africa

Mediology, a media-led ideas agency driven by an understanding of human behaviour, has been appointed as full-service creative and media agency for WWF South Africa - the country’s foremost conservation and environmental organisation.

The appointment builds on a working relationship that began in 2018 and marks a defining moment in Mediology’s evolution as an integrated creative agency. Having brought creative in-house in 2023, the agency has spent three years proving that media intelligence and creative thinking are more powerful together than apart. The WWF appointment is the clearest expression yet of what that integrated model can deliver.

The win follows a competitive creative pitch led by John Davenport, who joined Mediology as chief creative officer in October 2025 - bringing world-class creative leadership to an agency that had already been building its integrated capability for two years. Working closely alongside him is Bulelwa Mtshali, head of creative operations, who co-leads Mediology’s creative team and has been instrumental in building the operational infrastructure that makes the integrated model function at the highest level.

Ana Carrapichano and John Davenport represent something the South African market has rarely seen: a media founder and a creative leader of the highest order, under one independent roof, with a shared conviction that the best work is born when logic and magic are never separated in the first place.

At Mediology, Where Logic Meets Magic®. The agency’s philosophy places human understanding at the core of everything it creates - going beyond advertising to craft experiences that shape conversations, change minds, and leave a lasting legacy of positive change. For WWF, a global organisation whose mission is nothing less than a living planet for people and nature, that philosophy is not incidental. It is everything.

“Our six-year working relationship with WWF has given us an understanding of their audience, their mission, and what it actually takes to move people on the issues that matter most. Now, with creative established in-house and John leading that charge, we can apply what we believe in most - creating for space. Building the media and the creative idea together from the start, so each amplifies the other rather than adapting to it. For a mission as urgent as WWF’s, that kind of thinking isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s essential.”

— Ana Carrapichano, Founder and CEO, Mediology

“Great work needs a great reason to exist. WWF gives us that in abundance. This is the kind of brief where human behaviour isn’t a marketing challenge - it’s the whole challenge. I am immensely proud to lead the creative on a brand that fights for the planet, and to do it from inside an agency that understands the audience as deeply as Mediology does. That combination is rare. That combination is powerful.”

— John Davenport, Chief Creative Officer, Mediology

“The best agency relationships are not built in pitch rooms. They are built over years, through consistent thinking and delivery that earns trust before it earns a brief. That is the foundation we have with WWF - and it is why this appointment feels like a natural progression. WWF’s media strategy is already strong. Full integration means creative conceived from the same insight, in the same room, from day one - and that has the potential to make the results transformational.”

— Carl Ungerer, Managing Partner, Mediology

“Conservation communication has never been more urgent - or more contested. WWF is delighted to be working with Mediology on the important mission of bringing people and nature closer together for the benefit of us all. With six years of working together under the belt, we know we are working off a strong base and look forward to making great strides towards achieving this goal.”

— Pedzi Gozo, Executive Manager of Strategic Communications, WWF South Africa

WWF South Africa is globally recognised for its efforts in conservation, climate action, and biodiversity protection — connecting the survival of the natural world to the well-being of every human being who depends on it. WWF’s communication goes beyond awareness - it exists to move people to act, to care, and to change the behaviours that are reshaping the planet.

This is the work Mediology was made for. The agency has spent two decades at the intersection of media, human insight, and social change - and its commitment to communication that drives real behavioural impact is recognised globally. Ana Carrapichano sits on the Secretariat of the 2026 International SBCC Summit - the world’s foremost gathering of social and behaviour change communication practitioners, co-chaired by the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs and hosted in Panama City in June 2026.

The Mediology and WWF partnership will deliver fully integrated campaigns across all channels - with strategic media planning, audience insight, and creative execution developed under one roof, from a single human truth, for a single powerful purpose.



