Topco Media spearheads Environment Month with the 8th edition of ESG: The Future of Sustainability

This important 8th edition of ESG: The Future of Sustainability focuses on where we are in terms of the environment, society and governance - locally and globally - where we would like to be, and why we need a “whole of society “ approach to get there.

The foreword is provided by executive director at the Presidential Climate Commission, Dorah Modise, followed by an opinion piece by the deputy minister of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Narend Singh. Inside the publication, you’ll find a range of significant contributions from a number of sustainability thought leaders, including Dr Morné du Plessis, CEO of WWF; André Nepgen, CEO of Discovery Green; Kyle Durham, FNB head of sustainability; Thabang Selota, ESG and impact analyst at Sanlam Investments; Kalnisha Singh, development economist and director of KD Strategies; and Devina Naidoo, senior policy advisor: International Sustainable Development and Trade, DFFE.

There is an all important selection of articles falling under the three sections of ESG. The Environment pillar explores e-transport; e-waste; micro plastics; sustainable agriculture and sustainable mining; as well as the importance of green buildings. The Social segment asks the all-important question “How do you measure the ‘S’ in ESG?” - and no discussion on the social component would be complete without articles on training and skills development; workplace wellness; and mentorship as well as why people-centred businesses are the most powerful. Governance is the third vital pillar for sustainability and in this section we bring you up to date on the important happenings in South Africa regarding the P20 and G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group. Since 1994, the King Reports have encouraged organisations to aspire to higher ethical standards than mere compliance to legal requirements. In October 2025, the Institute of Directors launched the fifth iteration of the King Codes of Good Governance – see the article to find out its significance for the country.

Having just endured a weather event of such magnitude in the Western and Eastern Cape that it was declared a national disaster, the case for sustainability and mitigation of climate change grows stronger with each passing year.

Read the 8th edition of ESG: The Future Of Sustainability here: https://issuu.com/topcomedia/docs/esg_the_future_of_sustainability_8th_edition?fr=xKAE9_zMzMw

For more information on the Future Of Sustainability, visit https://futureofsustainability.co.za/ or contact our head of brand, Twaambo Judy Chileshe at: az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt



