Africa’s digital future took centre stage at Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026

Topco Media has successfully concluded the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 12–13 May 2026.

Bringing together government leaders, regulators, investors, enterprise decision-makers, innovators, and technology providers from across the continent, the conference once again reinforced its position as Africa’s leading executive platform focused on shaping the future of the continent’s digital economy.

Hosted in partnership with Sentech as Platinum Sponsor and supported by the City of Cape Town as Host City Partner, the two-day event facilitated critical discussions around infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, smart energy systems, and enterprise transformation.

This year’s conference concluded successfully amid one of the most challenging weather periods experienced in Cape Town in recent times, with severe storms and flooding affecting parts of the Western Cape and other regions of South Africa. Despite the disruption caused by the recent national disaster declaration for severe weather across multiple provinces, the conference proceeded as planned, reflecting the resilience, commitment, and collaboration of the broader Africa Tech Week community.

Topco Media extends sincere gratitude to its partners, sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and delegates who travelled and participated during this difficult period. Their support and determination ensured that meaningful conversations around Africa’s digital future could continue, even under extraordinary circumstances.

The event highlighted not only the future of technology and innovation across the continent, but also the resilience of the people and organisations driving Africa’s digital transformation agenda forward.

Throughout the conference, speakers and delegates explored how Africa can accelerate digital transformation through scalable infrastructure, collaborative regulation, strategic investment, and practical innovation. Conversations moved beyond future forecasting to focus on implementation, execution, and measurable impact across industries and public sectors.

This year’s programme featured keynote addresses, executive panels, technology showcases, investor engagement opportunities, and industry-led workshops designed to address the continent’s most pressing digital priorities.

A major highlight of the event was the highly anticipated Africa Tech Week Pitching Den 2026, where emerging startups presented innovative solutions to a panel of investors, business leaders, and technology specialists. The platform provided entrepreneurs with exposure to potential funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships, while showcasing the depth of innovation emerging across Africa’s startup ecosystem.

The event also celebrated industry excellence through the Africa Tech Week Awards 2026, recognising organisations, startups, and leaders driving measurable impact across technology, infrastructure, AI, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and innovation on the continent.

Topco Media also acknowledges the exceptional efforts of its internal production, operations, and event teams, whose professionalism, adaptability, and dedication ensured the seamless execution of the conference despite difficult operating conditions.

The success of the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026 was made possible through the support of its sponsors and partners, including:

Platinum Sponsor: Sentech



Host City Partner: City of Cape Town



Silver Sponsors: Telkom, LexisNexis



Bronze Partner: Ignis Labs, a subsidiary of Glynt Group



Bronze Sponsor: iOCO Technology Group



Breakaway Workshop Partner: JUMO



Gold Crypto Coffee Lounge Sponsor: Binance



Activation Sponsor: Zoho



Coffee Café Sponsor: ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC)



Experiential Tech Partner: Gold Otter Media



Silver Exhibition Partner: Innovator Trust



Showcase Counters: SALGA, 4IRI, Boxfusion, Take Note IT, Eyelook, Voys SA



VIP Client Hosting Sponsor: NEMISA NPC



Silver Impact Sponsor: Q-KON



Bronze Impact Sponsor: Intersect



Strategic Partners: GSOA, IITPSA, BPESA, UVU Africa

Delegates, partners, exhibitors, and attendees are invited to share their feedback and insights through the official post-event survey, helping shape future editions of Africa Tech Week and strengthen the continent’s leading platform for digital innovation and collaboration.

Complete the post-event survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMZ2YJV

As Africa’s digital transformation accelerates, Topco Media and Sentech remain committed to creating platforms that drive dialogue, investment, innovation, and sustainable growth across the continent’s technology ecosystem.

For more information, visit Africa Tech Week.



