Edge Growth partners with FNB to scale local agro processors

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting small to medium-sized business development, Edge Growth has once again partnered with FNB to combine financial support and business development expertise - this time to help South African black-owned Agro-Processors scale their operations.

The Agro Processor Scale-Up Programme is a new initiative designed to provide agro-processing companies with mentorship and targeted support, helping them seize strategic growth opportunities.

Applications are now open and close on Sunday, 31 May 2026. To apply, please go to: Agro Processor Scale-Up Programme in Partnership with FNB - Edge Growth

“South Africa’s geoprocessing sector is rich with potential, but many black-owned businesses are still excluded from the kind of support that enables meaningful scale,” says Heather Lowe, Head of SME Development at FNB Business. “Through this partnership, we want to ensure that these entrepreneurs not only access capital but also gain the specialised operational and technological capabilities required to compete confidently in a fast-evolving market.”

By offering hands-on, practical support, this platform will help qualifying businesses grow, boost management and operations, integrate AI, find more B2B opportunities and sharpen financial discipline.

South African small to medium agro-processing companies can no longer afford to ignore AI and the benefits that come with implementing advanced technologies, especially if they want to remain competitive in an increasingly data-driven and efficiency-focused market. Within agro-processing, AI can help optimise production, reduce waste, improve quality control and respond faster to shifting consumer demands. Those companies that continue to only rely on manual systems may risk higher costs, slower turnaround times and inconsistent output.

Through this programme, company owners would gain practical, hands-on exposure to how AI and smart systems can be integrated into their businesses to unlock management capacity, improve decision-making and build scalable operations. “AI and digital tools are no longer optional for growing businesses,” adds Lowe. “They are essential enablers of efficiency, consistency and long-term sustainability. By equipping SMEs with practical exposure to these technologies, we are helping them unlock new capacity, improve decision-making and position themselves for greater participation in high-value supply chains.”

Designed for majority (≥51%) black-owned agro-processing SMEs with an annual revenue of between R10m and R30m, the programme targets businesses that process or manufacture food and other products from agricultural raw materials including dried food goods, food oils, fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat, poultry, spices and grains.

Eligible businesses must have dedicated founders or directors available for programme commitments, at least three months of working capital, compliance with SARS and consent to credit or background checks. Founders must also have a growth mindset and be willing to commit to the full 18-month programme, which combines in-person bootcamps with online mentorship.

This scaling journey will begin with a baseline diagnosis to assess each business and guide monthly improvements.

Participants will then receive coaching from experienced operators and industry specialists, supported by customised AI tools. The next phase will build skills and community through context-specific bootcamps, followed by specialist projects to improve operations and strategy. The programme will conclude with ongoing measurement and reporting, using AI insights to track progress and provide personalised support.

Applications for this 18-month intensive Agro Processor Scale-Up Programme will commence from July 2026 to December 2027.

Contributing over 10.3% to South Africa’s GDP, the agri processing sector includes everything from large enterprises to micro and small businesses. With significant volumes of underutilised raw agricultural produce, the sector still holds substantial growth potential.

SMEs in this space play a crucial role in job creation, economic growth and linking smallholder farmers to value added markets. Yet many face systemic barriers, often finding themselves too large for small business support but too small to compete with major industry players.

A maximum of seven qualified medium-sized Agro Processors will be selected to be part of the programme. Applications are now open and close on Sunday, 31 May 2026. To find out more about the 7-step application process, criteria or to apply, please go to: Agro Processor Scale-Up Programme in Partnership with FNB - Edge Growth.



