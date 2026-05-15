Vinayak Sasitharan named Mondelēz International senior finance director for SSA

Mondelēz International has appointed Vinayak Sasitharan as senior finance director for sub-Saharan Africa. In this pivotal role, Sasitharan will be instrumental in shaping the financial strategy and driving growth across the region for the global snacking leader.

Image supplied

Sasitharan brings a wealth of international experience and a proven track record in financial leadership to Mondelēz International.

He began his career in investment banking at Macquarie Group in Australia. For the past 16 years, he has been with The Arnott’s Group, navigating diverse markets across three countries. His journey included seven years within the Australian Arnott’s business, followed by four years in Indonesia.

Most recently, based in Malaysia, Vinayak served as CFO of Arnott’s Asia & Commercial Head of Japan, where he spearheaded regional financial strategy, value creation projects, governance, and business expansion across Southeast Asia and Japan.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Vinayak Sasitharan to our leadership team in Sub-Saharan Africa," said Hisham Ezz EI Arab, President, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mondelēz International. "His extensive international experience and deep expertise in financial strategy and business expansion will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth ambitions and solidify our category and snacking leadership across the dynamic Sub-Saharan African market. Vinayak’s strategic insights will bolster our efforts to continue delighting consumers with our beloved brands in biscuits, chocolates, gum, and candy."

Sasitharan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) from UNSW and is a Fellow of CPA Australia. This strategic appointment underscores Mondelēz International’s commitment to strengthening its presence and expanding its reach in key emerging markets.