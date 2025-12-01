Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Customer Service - UK Market (Work From Home) Cape Town
- Customer Service Team Manager Work From Home
Give A Little Thanks with Cadbury's new festive range
Cadbury Dream Wholenut and Cadbury Dream Oreo are the two new flavours with Cadbury Dairy Milk Butterscotch & Crushed Almonds, Cadbury Dairy Milk Gingerbread and Cadbury Whispers Snowballs making a return.
The Cadbury Festive range is available from all major retailers nationally while stocks last.
Give A Little Thanks
South Africans can share a heartfelt thanks with Cadbury’s Give A Little Thanks campaign. A small act of kindness, such as a simple ‘thank you’ message shared, can make a difference to someone’s day.
Each message of gratitude will be celebrated through the Cadbury GeneroCity map, a digital experience, which tracks moments of sharing, kindness, and selflessness across Mzansi.
Nomawethu Ngadlela, Mondelēz International category lead for chocolate in sub-Saharan Africa, says, “Over the past two years, we have seen thousands of heartfelt messages shared, showcasing the spirit of generosity that lives within us all.”