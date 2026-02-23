South Africa
    Mondelēz Intl names Hisham Ezz El-Arab as president of sub-Saharan Africa unit

    Global snacking company, Mondelēz International has appointed Hisham Ezz El-Arab as president of its sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) business unit.
    23 Feb 2026
    23 Feb 2026
    Mondelez International appoints Hisham Ezz El-Arab as president for sub-Saharan Africa. Image supplied
    Mondelez International appoints Hisham Ezz El-Arab as president for sub-Saharan Africa. Image supplied

    Ezz Al-Arab comes with extensive experience in the food business and will be responsible for directing the strategic direction of the business with a robust portfolio of brands, including iconic global brands and inspiring local jewels.

    Ezz Al-Arab joins Mondelēz International with 32 years of extensive leadership experience in the FMCG sector. He has a distinguished career across Danone and Procter & Gamble, with a proven track record of driving significant business acceleration, strategic growth, and complex turnarounds across diverse global markets.

    Most recently, he served as regional vice president for Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at Danone, in charge of business acceleration and strategic growth across a region spanning Morocco to the Philippines and from Russia to South Africa.

    During his career at Danone, he worked across countries like France, Turkey, Egypt, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia & GCC. Ezz Al-Arab has led large-scale organisations in 20 countries across three continents.

    Over the course of his career, he has managed a range of mandates - high growth businesses, turn-arounds, joint ventures and start-ups. He is passionate about transforming organistions and building winning corporate cultures.

    “This is an exciting opportunity to lead the Mondelēz International SSA business unit in one of the world’s fastest-expanding consumer markets," he said. “I believe our strong brands across our multiple categories are well-positioned for a multi-year growth trajectory, based on their unique positioning, irresistible taste, entrenched distribution channels and the remarkable talent we have in SSA.”

