Popular Firewings Challenge concludes with a fiery showdown in Johannesburg

What started as a nationwide challenge for spicy food lovers ended in a full-flame finale in Johannesburg, as the RocoMamas Firewings Challenge wrapped with its finale at RocoMamas Pineslopes on 13 May 2026.

From 15 April to 6 May, thousands of South Africans made their way to RocoMamas restaurants across the country to take on the 10 wings, Fire Fries, and a Sprite in just under 10 minutes. It was part food challenge and part spectator sport with friends, families, colleagues, showing up to see who could handle the heat.

The Johannesburg finale brought together 10 wing warriors from across Mzansi, each ready to claim the title of Firewings Champion. When the flames settled, Katleho “Parkies” Tshepe from Melville walked away with the crown and a sizzling R10,000 cash prize. Candice Dube from Parktown scorched her way into second place, while Pearl Shabangu from Alberton claimed third place.

“The Firewings Challenge has been nothing short of magical. We saw friends, families, and colleagues taking on the challenge together, and strangers cheering one another on in store and on social media. We have always believed in creating experiences that are unforgettable, and the Firewings Challenge captures that spirit perfectly,” said Dr Tumi Sebopa, head of brands at RocoMamas.

“We are thrilled to crown Katleho as our champion. He brought the energy, the passion, and, in the end, finished the wings in the quickest time,” added Sebopa.

Beyond the leaderboard, the challenge became a fiery little moment of its own, giving South Africans a reason to gather, laugh, compete, and share their experiences on social media.

The Champions League event also gave guests a first taste of winter comfort with a side of through the reveal of The Real MacCoy, the latest RocoDrop, landing in restaurants nationwide from 15 May 2026. The new range puts Mac ’n Cheese at the centre, from classic comfort bowls to more unexpected builds featuring a Mac Puck. The line-up includes the Beefy MacCoy and Smashing MacCoy burgers, both featuring a Mac Puck, as well as The Real MacCoy Combo, which brings together a Mac Puck, ribs, and wings. The range also includes traditional Mac ’n Cheese and Mac ’n Nashville, a Mac ’n Cheese bowl topped with Southern Fried Chicken.

“We are excited to launch The Real MacCoy. The flavours are bold, bringing Mac ’n Cheese to life in a way we have not seen before,” said Sebopa.

If you are serious about flavour, fun, and food that does not play by the rules, you already know where to pull up. RocoMamas is not normal, and neither is the food.

For more information, visit https://rocomamas.com/za or follow the conversation on social media using @rocomamas and #RocoMamasFireWings #RocoMamas.



