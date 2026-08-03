Miss Soweto Lungile Siyaphi leads White Star food drive for children and elderly

In celebration of July, a month dedicated to giving and community support, Miss Soweto Lungile Siyaphi hosted a heartfelt charity event to benefit the Mamlangeni Feeding Scheme, which she co-founded with her Aunt Mingi Maake. The initiative aimed to provide essential food assistance to vulnerable children and elderly community members in Orlando East, supported by White Star through a donation of maize meal and instant porridge products.

Mingi Maake, Miss Soweto Lungile Siyaphi, and Cleo Nobantu Siyaphi

More than 180 children and elderly residents benefited from the initiative, receiving nourishing meals through the feeding scheme, which has supported the local community since 2018 with daily meals, youth upliftment programmes, and vital support to those affected by socio-economic challenges.

Miss Soweto Lungile Siyaphi, beyond her role as a beauty queen, is a passionate advocate for community development, youth empowerment, and social change. She uses her platform to emphasise the importance of uplifting those most affected by adversity. "Fighting food insecurity is about more than providing meals; it’s about building stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities," she states. "When we support our vulnerable children and elderly, we lay the foundation for lasting positive change."

As part of the initiative, White Star donated maize meal and instant porridge packs to support the feeding scheme’s effort to help extend its reach within the community. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting South African families in addressing food insecurity through meaningful community action. Siyaphi shares: "Supporting our vulnerable populations is a collective effort. Small acts of kindness can create ripples of change in our communities."

Her initiative highlights the significance of coming together during this season of generosity, rooted in the spirit of ubuntu, compassion, interconnectedness, and mutual support. It shows how community efforts can have a profound impact, inspiring hope and unity.

Siyaphi continues to inspire hope and demonstrate that true beauty lies in service, courage, and the drive to uplift others. Her journey exemplifies how young women can be catalysts for positive change, encouraging a new generation to dream bigger and act bolder. Through her advocacy, she hopes to motivate others to prioritise compassion and community upliftment in their everyday lives.

As she sets her sights on future projects, Siyaphi calls upon businesses, philanthropists, and everyday South Africans to support initiatives that combat food insecurity and empower vulnerable groups. She believes that collective action can create lasting change, transforming communities one act of kindness at a time.

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