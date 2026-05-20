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    King Shaka Airport drives KZN tourism and trade growth

    King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) has marked 16 years as a key driver of tourism, trade connectivity and economic activity in KwaZulu-Natal as passenger volumes and international travel continue recovering strongly.
    20 May 2026
    20 May 2026
    Source: KeMang via
    Source: KeMang via Wikimedia Commons

    The airport handled 5.6 million passengers during the 2025/26 financial year, representing a 92% recovery compared to pre-Covid-19 levels. Aircraft traffic movements reached 40,935, reflecting an 89% recovery against the 2019/20 baseline.

    As South Africa’s third busiest airport after OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport, KSIA serves as KwaZulu-Natal’s primary international gateway, supporting a regional economy of more than 12 million people.

    The airport recorded a sharp decline during the Covid-19 pandemic, with passenger numbers dropping from 6.1 million in 2019/20 to 1.5 million in 2020/21 following global travel restrictions.

    KZN tourism sector continues growing

    KwaZulu-Natal recorded more than 1.2 million visitors during the 2025/26 festive season, a 19% year-on-year increase that supported more than 14,000 jobs.

    Tourism activity generated approximately R9.6bn in GDP contribution during the festive period.

    KwaZulu-Natal Tourism & Film Authority data further showed that 194,000 international tourists visited KwaZulu-Natal during the first quarter of 2025, contributing R1.5bn in foreign spend, while domestic travel generated a further R6.1bn in economic activity.

    The release said the airport’s recovery reflected a structural shift in how KwaZulu-Natal connects to global markets through route development and improved connectivity.

    Infrastructure upgrades continue

    Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said KSIA is continuing with an investment programme that includes upgrades to existing facilities and infrastructure, new airport facilities and compliance-related projects.

    “King Shaka International Airport is a critical asset of the regional economic activity in the province, supporting not only tourism growth and global connectivity but also strengthening trade flows,” said Nkosinathi Myataza, regional general manager at King Shaka International Airport.

    “Its evolution over the past 16 years is a testament to sustained investment and to the conviction that an airport's measure is not only the number of passengers it handles but the breadth of opportunity it creates for the communities it serves.”

    The airport also highlighted socio-economic programmes focused on skills development, enterprise support and food security projects in surrounding communities, including agricultural training initiatives in Verulam and early childhood development training in Ndwedwe.

    Global recognition for service excellence

    KSIA was recently recognised at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, ranking fourth best airport in Africa, second best regional airport, and tenth in the five to 10 million passenger category.

    The airport also received the 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Award for “Best Airports: Most enjoyable in Africa”.

    “As we look ahead, our focus is on aligning capacity with demand and ensuring that infrastructure investment translates into sustained economic value added Myataza.

    "KSIA is positioned not only to support growth, but to shape it through stronger connectivity, continued operational excellence and deeper regional integration.”

    Read more: airline industry, aviation, Airports Company South Africa, air travel, Durban tourism, air transport, travel industry, King Shaka International Airport, tourism economy, Skytrax, South African airports, airport awards
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