Young South Africans seek meaning, wellness and flexibility in travel

As South Africa's younger generation continues to explore the world in new ways, travel is increasingly being viewed not simply as a holiday, but as an opportunity for personal growth, cultural connection and new experiences.

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According to Marriott Bonvoy research, 66% of South African Gen Z travellers plan to take more holidays in 2026, highlighting a growing appetite for travel experiences that offer more than traditional sightseeing.

According to Ahman Mad Adam, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office, today's young travellers are helping reshape the global travel landscape.

"Youth travel today is about far more than taking a holiday," says Adam. "Young people are using travel as a way to explore new cultures, build confidence, develop independence and gain experiences that shape how they see the world. We're seeing growing demand for destinations that offer authentic cultural connections, wellness experiences, food exploration and opportunities for personal growth."

Here are five travel trends shaping how young South Africans are exploring the world in 2026.

1. Travel for self-discovery

For many young South Africans, travel is increasingly viewed as an opportunity for personal growth, independence and self-discovery rather than simply a break from routine.

Whether travelling solo or with friends, many are looking for experiences that challenge them, introduce them to different ways of life and encourage them to step outside their comfort zones.

2. Experiences take priority

Young travellers are moving away from rigid itineraries packed with attractions and instead prioritising experiences that feel authentic and memorable. Food tourism, cultural immersion, festivals, community-based tourism and hands-on activities are increasingly influencing travel decisions.

For many, the appeal lies in spending time where locals gather, discovering regional cuisine, learning traditional crafts or experiencing cultural celebrations firsthand rather than simply visiting well-known landmarks.

3. Wellness travel grows

As conversations around mental wellbeing continue to grow, wellness is becoming an increasingly important part of travel planning for younger generations. Many travellers are seeking opportunities to disconnect from daily pressures, recharge and focus on their physical and mental wellbeing.

From yoga retreats and spa experiences to nature-based escapes and mindfulness-focused travel, wellness tourism is becoming a key driver of destination choice.

4. Affordability still matters

While experiences are becoming a priority, affordability remains a major consideration for many young South Africans. Rising living costs and ongoing economic pressures mean travellers are carefully evaluating how to maximise value without compromising on quality.

Destinations that offer affordable accommodation, reasonably priced activities, accessible transport and a variety of experiences continue to stand out.

5. Work and travel converge

The continued rise of remote and flexible working arrangements is giving some young travellers greater freedom to explore the world for longer periods.

Rather than squeezing travel into annual leave schedules, many are combining work and travel while maintaining professional commitments.

This shift is helping fuel interest in longer stays, digital nomad lifestyles and destinations that offer reliable infrastructure alongside engaging cultural experiences.

These travel trends reflect a generation that is increasingly curious, globally connected and actively shaping its future through new experiences. Whether through solo adventures, cultural immersion, wellness journeys or extended stays abroad, travel is becoming an important way for young South Africans to broaden their horizons, build confidence and expand their sense of opportunity.

For today's young traveller, the journey is about far more than reaching a destination. It's about the experiences, perspectives and connections gained along the way.