Cape Town updates events by-law to ease approvals

The City of Cape Town has introduced changes to its events by-law aimed at making it easier to host smaller, lower-risk events while strengthening the city’s ability to attract and accommodate major events.

The updated framework forms part of an effort to balance safety requirements with a more accessible and practical approach to event approvals across the metro.

According to the City, the changes are intended to reduce unnecessary administrative steps for smaller events while ensuring that larger events remain properly regulated and safe.

A key addition to the updated framework is the introduction of City Protected Events, a category that allows Council to formally support major events that contribute to economic activity, social benefits and destination marketing for Cape Town.

In certain cases, these events may be granted exemptions from selected municipal requirements, provided national safety regulations are still met.

More flexible approach to event approvals

The updated by-law gives the Events Permit Officer greater flexibility to assess applications based on the size, nature and risk level of each event.

This allows for a more tailored approach to regulation, particularly for smaller community events that previously faced more complex approval requirements.

The changes also allow more flexibility in how Safety Officers are appointed, including the possibility of exemptions where alternative safety measures are considered sufficient.

Support for major events through new category

The City Protected Events framework is designed to support larger events that deliver wider benefits to the city, including economic activity, tourism growth and public engagement.

These events may receive certain regulatory exemptions under strict conditions, while still complying with national health and safety laws.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, said: “Events play an important role in building vibrant communities, supporting local economies and showcasing Cape Town as a world-class destination. These amendments will help ensure that smaller community events are not subjected to the same requirements as large-scale events, while maintaining the necessary safety standards.

"For community organisations, schools, neighbourhood groups and local event organisers, these changes have the potential to reduce costs and simplify the process of hosting events that bring people together and contribute to social cohesion."

Balancing safety, access and growth

The City says the changes are aimed at creating a more practical regulatory environment for the events sector while maintaining public safety standards.

The updated framework is also intended to strengthen Cape Town’s ability to attract major events while supporting smaller-scale community activity that contributes to the local economy.

Councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee, said: "We have engaged extensively through the committee process with the Events Department, as well as with residents through the public participation process, to bring these amendments to fruition.

"This initiative forms part of the City’s ongoing efforts to establish a regulatory environment that is responsive, practical, and supportive of a thriving events sector, while ensuring that public safety remains paramount.

"The proposed framework will enhance our capacity to attract and host major events, thereby stimulating economic activity, creating employment opportunities, drawing visitors to our city, and delivering lasting benefits for residents."

The City’s Events Amendment By-law, 2025 is available here.