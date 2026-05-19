African-led events worldclass as Table Mountain immersive experience wins global award

An immersive experience held on top of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain, the inaugural Skift Africa Megatrends event, has won its organisers Bronze in the B2B Event category at the prestigious 2026 Eventex Awards.

An immersive Table Mountain experience by Chaos Theory and the Millat Group has won a global event award (Image supplied)

The event by South African experiential agency Chaos Theory and the Millat Group was designed to showcase Africa as a leading future tourism and investment destination through an immersive and deeply experiential delegate journey.

It is the only African corporate and thought-leadership event recognised internationally this year, and one of only four African-originated winners recognised across the entire awards programme.

The other African recognitions included the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Opening and Closing Ceremonies and the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Notably, no African event received Gold or Silver in any category this year, underlining both the significance of the recognition and the opportunity for African eventing to further establish itself on the global stage.

This year’s programme attracted a record 1,405 entries from 58 countries, judged by a panel of more than 200 international experts.

Now in its 16th year, the Eventex Awards are regarded as one of the world’s leading accolades for events and experiential marketing, recognising excellence across live experiences, corporate events and brand activations globally.

Appetite for real life experiences

For Chaos Theory founder Andrew Ross says the award demonstrates the growing global appetite for experiences rooted in authenticity rather than perfection.

It highlights the growing power and relevance of immersive, in-real-life experiences in a world increasingly dominated by digital content, algorithms and AI-generated media.

“The content generated from that mountain was genuine because the experience was genuine.

“You can’t fake the emotional impact of standing on Table Mountain at sunrise, hearing local choirs, engaging with African storytellers and experiencing the city waking up beneath you. That authenticity is incredibly powerful.”

He adds that we are living in a time where brands are fighting harder than ever to break through the noise.

“What genuinely moves people, and ultimately moves the needle, are real experiences shared in real life.”

African-led events can compete

Beyond the award itself, the recognition is being viewed as an important milestone for the broader African experiential and tourism industries.

For the teams behind Skift Megatrends Cape Town, the international recognition is proof that African-led events can compete at the very highest level when bold ideas, collaboration and courageous clients come together.

“This recognition matters because it proves that African stories, African destinations and African experiences belong on the world stage,” Ross adds.

Client trust

Ross says that the project shows that when clients and creative partners trust each other implicitly, the results can be extraordinary.”

“Brave clients willing to go on a journey with you can genuinely make a difference,” Ross says.

Altaaf Kazi, head of corporate communication and business development at the Millat Group, says the Group is always looking at pushing the boundaries of creativity and disruption.

“Taking a tourism insights and research concept out of a boardroom and into an iconic global tourism location was the challenging brief provided to the Chaos Theory team.”

Scale of ambition

What made the project particularly remarkable was the scale of ambition involved.

Originally conceptualised as a sunrise experience atop Table Mountain, the production team developed three entirely different event scenarios to accommodate Cape Town’s famously unpredictable weather conditions, ensuring the experience could proceed seamlessly regardless of environmental challenges.

The event brought together more than 150 crew members, creatives, technical specialists and hospitality professionals.

The final event experience incorporated more than 20 curated touchpoints, beginning with delegate check-ins at the Hyatt Regency Cape Town before transporting guests via open-top buses to the mountain.

Attendees were immersed in a carefully choreographed journey featuring sunrise yoga sessions, guided walks with SANParks guides, live choirs and performers, interactive installations, virtual reality experiences overlooking the city bowl, Michelin-level culinary experiences and a fully operational conference production built atop one of the world’s most iconic natural landmarks.

Power of immersive event design

Despite requiring guests to arrive as early as 06:30 am to accommodate the mountain ascent and sunrise programming, the event achieved an extraordinary 98% attendance rate — a figure Ross believes speaks volumes about the power of immersive event design.

“When people feel they are part of something truly unique and meaningful, they show up differently,” he explains.

“The response from delegates, speakers and global tourism leaders was incredible because they weren’t just attending another event. They were experiencing Africa in a way that felt authentic, emotional and unforgettable.”