Girl Talk: Finding the next female voice in sports

Dove is searching for the next female voice in sports. Today, the world of sports is still dominated by male voices, on the field and behind the mic. Girl Talk is changing that.

Dove and Fifa are teaming up to champion the next generation of female sports commentators through the Girl Talk movement (Image generated by AI)

As the official partner of the Fifa World Cup 2026, Dove is handing the mic to girls across South Africa, inviting them to share their passion, energy, and love for the game on the biggest stage of all.

Dove and Fifa are teaming up to champion the next generation of female sports commentators through the Girl Talk movement, designed to amplify young women’s voices, break down barriers, and show what’s possible when girls are seen, heard, and celebrated.

Together with Hope Mbhele, a leading voice in sports, Dove is searching for girls who are ready to use their voices, tell their stories, and inspire others.

Once-in-a-lifetime broadcast opportunity

Girls aged 14-17 can win a once-in-a-lifetime broadcast opportunity, mentorship from a world-class female sports commentator, and an exclusive Dove pack for themselves and their family (Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.).

How to enter

Here’s how to join:

Be a South African resident, aged 14-17



Get consent from a parent or legal guardian



Record a short video showing off your sports commentary skills & share your take on a football moment, match clip, or create your own



Email your video to [email protected]



Only one entry per participant

Submit your entry between now and 12 June 2026

More than a competition

This initiative is more than a competition: it’s a call to community, body confidence, and connection.

“We’re not just searching for talent, we’re building a community where every girl’s voice matters.

“Girl Talk is more than a competition, it’s a movement to amplify girls’ voices and inspire confidence on and off the field,” says Pavla Sessions, Dove’s marketing manager.

Research shows that nearly half of girls quit sports by the age of 14 due to body criticism and low self-esteem.

Body shaming drives girls out of sports — but joy, confidence, and community can keep them in the game. Research shows that nearly half of girls quit sports by the age of 14 due to body criticism and low self-esteem.

Together, however, girls can rise above negativity, reclaim their confidence, and continue embracing the joy that sport brings.

“Let’s keep her present in the joy of life, so low self-esteem doesn’t take away from the positives. “At Dove, we believe every girl deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

“By partnering with FIFA, we’re opening the doors for girls to share their passion for football on the world’s biggest stage,” says Sessions.

Competition guidelines

Entries with inappropriate, offensive, or unlicensed content may be disqualified.<

li>Winners will be contacted via the email provided.



li>Winners will be contacted via the email provided. If the winner cannot be reached within two days, an alternate winner may be selected.



Written parental consent may be required before confirming any entry or awarding a prize.



By entering, participants and guardians grant Dove permission to use submitted videos for marketing and promotional purposes.

At its heart, Girl Talk is a celebration of possibility. It’s a platform for girls to shine, connect, and show the world just how much they love the game.