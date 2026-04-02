All the International Tourism Film Festival Africa finalists
The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) has announced its 2026 finalists, celebrating the most innovative and compelling video content in the tourism and travel industry.
Source: www.unsplash.com
Founded in 2019 by Caroline Ungersbock and James Byrne, ITFFA shines a spotlight on TV ads, documentaries, social media campaigns, and more, recognising the creativity and talent of filmmakers across Africa and around the world.
The City of Joburg is one of the finalists for 2026.
Tourism
|Finalist
|Category
|Sub Category
|Alvaiázere no buts, no whys
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Damascus
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|EPIDAURUS – Enlighten Your Soul
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Find My Destination: Penacova
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|ICONIC Mossel Bay
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Leiria doesn’t exist without you
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|New York, In Motion
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Tales of Poland – Echoes of the Legend. Elblag
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|The Heart Of The Countryside, Inside Us
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Valencia, city of the Holy Chalice
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Viana do Castelo – Cultural Capital of the Atlantic Axis
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Welcome2Joburg – It is where you wanna be
|Tourism Destinations
|CITIES
|Destination Selca. Welcoming Every Time.
|Tourism Destinations
|Municipality
|Rías Baixas: your goal, your destination
|Tourism Destinations
|Municipality
|The Heart Of The Countryside, Inside Us
|Tourism Destinations
|Municipality
|Viana do Castelo – Cultural Capital of the Atlantic Axis
|Tourism Destinations
|Municipality
|Canary Islands in Timelapse
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|CIMVDL – IT’S WHERE YOU WANT TO BE
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|Echoes of Šolta
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|GAUTENG TOURISM BRAND FILM
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|High Tatras: Find Your Best
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|Mother of all mothers
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|THE ATAKORA
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|To live is to feel
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|Visit Stellenbosch, the Heart of Cape Winelands
|Tourism Destinations
|REGION
|Mauritius, A Feeling
|Tourism Destinations
|COUNTRY
|Rwanda Itinerary Video – Plains &Peaks of Rwanda
|Tourism Destinations
|COUNTRY
|South Africa’s signature story
|Tourism Destinations
|COUNTRY
|THIS IS PANAMA
|Tourism Destinations
|COUNTRY
|This is Who We Are
|Tourism Destinations
|COUNTRY
|Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
|Tourism Products
|Arts and Culture Tourism
|The legacy in every gesture – Romaria d’Agonia
|Tourism Products
|Cultural and Religious Tourism
|Ljubljana Tourism
|Tourism Products
|Festival
|Catalonia, the best gastronomy in the world
|Tourism Products
|Gastronomy Tourism
|Wilderness Bisate – The Sanctuary
|Tourism Products
|Health and Wellness Tourism
|Chubeka Trails
|Tourism Products
|Horseback Safaris
|Horseback Safari Okavango Delta
|Tourism Products
|Horseback Safaris
|Go All Out Cape Town
|Tourism Products
|LGBGT Tourism
|African Penguin and Seabird Sanctuary
|Tourism Products
|Marine Tourism
|Hilton Tokyo – MICE Video (“Tradition meets Tomorrow at Tokyo’s Iconic Host”)
|Tourism Products
|MICE
|RAW PANTELLERIA
|Tourism Services
|MICE
|The Big Trend” by Ofelia de Souza
|Tourism Products
|MICE
|Valencia. MICE done better
|Tourism Products
|MICE
|VALÈNCIA’S THE CITY THAT FUELS SUSTAINABLE CHANGE
|Tourism Products
|MICE
|GILTEDGE: This is Africa
|Tourism Products
|Recreational Services
|Lekke stays for everyone
|Tourism Products
|Recreational Services
|Skål Cape Town Club Of The Year 2025
|Tourism Products
|Recreational Services
|Where Chichay Believes
|Tourism Products
|Rural Tourism & Agri tourism
|Is It Even a Safari?
|Tourism Products
|Safari
|Where Childhood Runs Wild
|Tourism Products
|Safari
|MAUN TO MAKGADIKGADI (Ride the Wild)
|Tourism Products
|Sports Tourism
|The Bay of Dreams
|Tourism Products
|Sports Tourism
|Running Wild | Skukuza Half Marathon
|Tourism Products
|Sports Tourism
|Complete sense of freedom
|Tourism Products
|Sports Tourism
|Beyond the River | Celebrate Chobe
|Tourism Products
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|Bulungula Lodge and the Mercedes EQB
|Tourism Products
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|Kicheche @ 25
|Tourism Products
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|ROXANICH Winery and Design Hotel for Visit Istra
|Tourism Products
|Wine Tourism
|World Class Chardonnay: The South African Story
|Tourism Products
|Wine Tourism
|Muratie Wines
|Tourism Products
|Wine Tourism
|Pinotage The Lanzerac Story
|Tourism Products
|Wine Tourism
|Lekkerwater
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Hotel
|Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma – Brand Movie Renewal
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Hotel
|Antananarivo: Where Memories Begin
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Hotel
|The Mansard
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Hotel Group
|Feel the Place. Taste the Story
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Lodge
|Wilderness Chitabe: Encounter the Extraordinary
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Lodge
|Wilderness Magashi – Savannah unseen
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Lodge
|Wilderness Magashi Peninsula: Suspended Between Earth &Sky
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Lodge
|Wilderness Mombo: Meet Me At Mombo
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Lodge
|Stanley’s Kopje
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Lodge
|Elephant Encounters
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Reserve
|Golden Hour In The Karoo
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Private Game Reserve
|Mnemba Island | Zanzibar | Tanzania
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Resort
|Mauritius, A Feeling
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Resort
|Penguin Group – Fun starts with us
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation – Resort
|Buffelsdrift Game Lodge
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation Private Game Lodge Safari
|Suyian Lodge | Laikipia | Kenya
|Tourism Services
|Accommodation Private Game Lodge Safari
|Tsubame Kotsu Hiroshima Cruise – Brand Movie
|Tourism Services
|Cruise Tourism
|Mombo Sanctuary: Where The Wild Restores You
|Tourism Services
|Health and Wellness Tourism
|Mother of all mothers
|Tourism Services
|Hiking Trail
|The OUTSIDERS GUIDE: Baviaans Canyon Trail
|Tourism Services
|Hiking Trail
|Zambian Horseback Safaris
|Tourism Services
|Horseback Safaris
|Kruger National Park
|Tourism Services
|National Park
|Loskop Rewilding and Expansion
|Tourism Services
|National Park
|You Are Not the Alpha Here
|Tourism Services
|Private Game Lodges
|Connect with Your Wild within
|Tourism Services
|Safari
|Touching the Sky
|Tourism Services
|Safari
|Goats Window Directors Cut
|Tourism Services
|Safari
|Foxes’ Farms
|Tourism Services
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|Bulungula Lodge and the Mercedes EQB
|Tourism Services
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|Umoya Afrika
|Tourism Services
|Travel Agency
|GILTEDGE: This is Africa
|Tourism Services
|Travel Agency
|Autumn at Santé Wellness Retreat &Spa
|Tourism Services
|Spa
|Home Of The Worlds First White Pinotage – Dekkersvlei Vineyards
|Tourism Services
|Wine Tourism
|Summer Safari at Aquila
|Content Creators
|Safari
|A Place Called Home
|Content Creators
|Travel & Tourism
|Where Ocean Meets Wilderness: A Stay at Lekkerwater
|Content Creators
|Travel & Tourism
|A South African Summer
|Content Creators
|Country
|Die Boomhuis – A Stay Among The Trees
|Content Creators
|Accommodation
|Discovering Livingstone
|Content Creators
|Destination City
|Footprints in Indonesia
|Content Creators
|Country
|Introducing PATH – Karoo
|Content Creators
|Lodge
|Passion and Tradition
|Independent Travel Video
|Festivals
|Cape Town to Victoria Falls – What is a journey?
|Independent Travel Videos
|Travel and Tourism
|Liara
|Independent Travel Video
|Travel & Tourism
|South Africa – A Journey Through the Wild Soul of a Nation
|Independent Travel Videos
|Travel and Tourism
|JAJCE – The place we all came from
|Independent Travel Video
|CITIES
|Jozi, I write my story
|Independent Travel Video
|CITIES
|Los Días Coloridos (The Colorful Days)
|Independent Travel Videos
|CITIES
|Frankfurt am Main Stream | Hyperlapse
|Independent Travel Videos
|CITIES
|TRAVEL360 EXPO PROMO VIDEO – Call for Exhibitors
|Independent Travel Videos
|MICE
|Showreel 2025
|Independent Travel Videos
|Recreational Services
|CJGB Rip ‘n Ride JetSki Event
|Independent Travel Videos
|Sports Tourism
|OORLOGSKLOOF – The Hidden Canyon of the Northern Cape
|Independent Travel Videos
|Hiking Trail
|Senja – The Secret Gem of Norway
|Independent Travel Videos
|REGION
|The Wild Coast – Most Beautiful Coastline in South Africa?
|Independent Travel Video
|REGION
|Komodo
|Independent Travel Videos
|REGION
|Babize Bonke – Biza
|Culture and Heritage
|Campaign
|SAT Sustainability Story
|Sustainable and Responsible Tourism
|Campaign
|My Cape Town
|Travel and Tourism
|Campaign
|Why the South?’ Myth-busting Southern Tanzania
|Tourism Destinations
|Series
|OTPYM
|Travel and Tourism
|Series
Doc/TV
|Finalist
|Category
|Sub Category
|A Proper Pint: Tigh T.P.’s Bar – Ballydavid, Ireland
|Independent Travel Video
|CITIES
|What is Tibet Really Like?
|Adventure, Expeditions and Travel
|Adventure
|Gyrocopter – Freedom of Flight Ep 5
|Adventure, Expeditions and Travel
|Adventure
|Lesotho Sethuthuthu: Across Africa by Motorcycle
|Adventure, Expeditions and Travel
|Adventure
|Escape
|Adventure, Expeditions and Travel
|Endurance Sports
|Chasing 120 Hours: The 2025 Munga
|Adventure, Expeditions and Travel
|Endurance Sports
|Equilibrio: The SOMA Surf Story
|Culture & Heritage
|Ethnography
|THE SECRET OF MONTENEGRO´S KATUNS
|Culture & Heritage
|Ethnography
|MAÇOS e MARTELOS
|Culture & Heritage
|Ethnography
|The Carpenter of the Sea
|Culture & Heritage
|Cultural Heritage
|The Flamingo Flight
|Culture & Heritage
|Cultural Heritage
|AREWA
|Culture and Heritage
|Cultural Heritage
|The Land Remembers
|Culture & Heritage
|Historial Heritage
|Lunga – The Story of Alignment
|Culture and Heritage
|Historical Heritage
|Returning to Heraclea
|Culture and Heritage
|Historical Heritage
|LA GOMERA ISLA INTERIOR
|Culture and Heritage
|Historical Heritage
|Corfu, Poseidon’s Island
|Culture and Heritage
|Historical Heritage
|SALATINAS – The destruction of Coimbra’s old town
|Culture and Heritage
|Historical Heritage
|Tuskers. Saving the last gentle giants
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Elephant & Rhino
|World Rhino Day
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Elephant & Rhino
|Under Threat
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Elephant & Rhino
|Rhino Dehorning with the Aspinall Foundation
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Elephant & Rhino
|The yew. History written in a tree
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine & Forest
|Life of the forest. The great herbivores
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine & Forest
|Wetlands
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine & Forest
|Tales of the bear
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine & Forest
|Apex Alley
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine Conservation
|RAGGIES – A Shark Release
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine Conservation
|Wild Waterfront
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Marine Conservation
|An ally to Farmers and Nature
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Ornithology
|The Science Behind Vulture Breeding
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Ornithology
|EUROPE One Continent – Five Worlds
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Preservation of Natural Habitats
|Our First Home
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Preservation of Natural Habitats
|SPOILED
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Preservation of Natural Habitats
|Abashimba – Return of Lions to Nsumbu
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Rewilding
|Guardians of the Corridor
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Rewilding
|Let’s Erase Extinction
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Rewilding
|Rewilding Mapesu: A Big Five Dream
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Rewilding
|The Land Remembers – Maasai Mara
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Rewilding
|The Rewilders
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Rewilding
|Little mouse. The brave mother.
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Smaller Creatures
|Releasing a rescued Pangolin back to the wild.
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Smaller Creatures
|The secret of the Ethiopian Wolf
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Smaller Creatures
|Wild Alps
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Smaller Creatures
|Bucket : The Lion Cub
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Wild Cats
|Cheetahs: Race to Return
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Wild Cats
|Lolelunga Cheetah Reintroduction Site Visit and Environmental Analysis
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Wild Cats
|A Legacy in Conservation
|Wild Life & Conservation
|Conservation Personalities
|Stories of Change: Kitso Paris Mpinang
|Sustainable and Responsible Tourism
|Conservation Personalities
|Stories of Change: See Oja
|Sustainable and Responsible Tourism
|Conservation Personalities
|Obroni Wawu – Dead White Man’s Clothes
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|Sustainability
|Wheels for the Wild: Serengeti’s Master Mechanics
|Sustainable & Responsible Tourism
|Tourism Services
|Children in the Wilderness: Empowering Future Leaders
|Sustainable and Responsible Tourism
|Youth Development
|Skipper Foundation Changing Lives in Mossel Bay
|Sustainable and Responsible Tourism
|Youth Development
|Chad – Ennedi and Tibesti
|Travel and Tourism
|Destination – Country
|FIRST DATE
|Travel and Tourism
|Destination – Country
|2025 Two Oceans Ultra 56km – The Sights &Sounds of Running the World’s Most Beautiful Marathon
|Travel and Tourism
|Endurance Sports
|Looking into the Future from Shenzhen
|Travel and Tourism
|Destination – City
|Namibian Horseback Safaris
|Travel and Tourism
|Horse Safari
|“Unreel’ Mr Novak’s Last Ocean Safari
|Travel and Tourism
|Fishing Safaris
|A Proper Pint: Tigh T.P.’s Bar – Ballydavid, Ireland
|Independent Travel Video
|Destination – City
|Chad – Ennedi and Tibesti
|Independent Travel Video
|Destination – Country
|DESERT OF THE MISTS
|Independent Travel Video
|Destination – Country
|Liara
|Independent Travel Video
|Travel & Tourism
|AMAZORIOCA
|Independent Travel Video -Travel and Tourism
|Travel and Tourism
|Green Noise S3
|Sustainable and Responsible Tourism
|Campaign
|Snake Season
|Wildlife &Conservation
|Series
|Antarctica Land for All
|Travel and Tourism
|Series
|SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY
|Travel and Tourism
|Series
|Like a Tourist
|Travel and Tourism
|Series
|Roll with Roger Horrocks
|Travel and Tourism
|Series
|Stories from the Road
|Independent Travel Video
|Series