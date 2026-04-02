All the International Tourism Film Festival Africa finalists

The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) has announced its 2026 finalists, celebrating the most innovative and compelling video content in the tourism and travel industry.

Founded in 2019 by Caroline Ungersbock and James Byrne, ITFFA shines a spotlight on TV ads, documentaries, social media campaigns, and more, recognising the creativity and talent of filmmakers across Africa and around the world.

The City of Joburg is one of the finalists for 2026.

Tourism

Finalist Category Sub Category Alvaiázere no buts, no whys Tourism Destinations CITIES Damascus Tourism Destinations CITIES EPIDAURUS – Enlighten Your Soul Tourism Destinations CITIES Find My Destination: Penacova Tourism Destinations CITIES ICONIC Mossel Bay Tourism Destinations CITIES Leiria doesn’t exist without you Tourism Destinations CITIES New York, In Motion Tourism Destinations CITIES Tales of Poland – Echoes of the Legend. Elblag Tourism Destinations CITIES The Heart Of The Countryside, Inside Us Tourism Destinations CITIES Valencia, city of the Holy Chalice Tourism Destinations CITIES Viana do Castelo – Cultural Capital of the Atlantic Axis Tourism Destinations CITIES Welcome2Joburg – It is where you wanna be Tourism Destinations CITIES Destination Selca. Welcoming Every Time. Tourism Destinations Municipality Rías Baixas: your goal, your destination Tourism Destinations Municipality The Heart Of The Countryside, Inside Us Tourism Destinations Municipality Viana do Castelo – Cultural Capital of the Atlantic Axis Tourism Destinations Municipality Canary Islands in Timelapse Tourism Destinations REGION CIMVDL – IT’S WHERE YOU WANT TO BE Tourism Destinations REGION Echoes of Šolta Tourism Destinations REGION GAUTENG TOURISM BRAND FILM Tourism Destinations REGION High Tatras: Find Your Best Tourism Destinations REGION Mother of all mothers Tourism Destinations REGION THE ATAKORA Tourism Destinations REGION To live is to feel Tourism Destinations REGION Visit Stellenbosch, the Heart of Cape Winelands Tourism Destinations REGION Mauritius, A Feeling Tourism Destinations COUNTRY Rwanda Itinerary Video – Plains &Peaks of Rwanda Tourism Destinations COUNTRY South Africa’s signature story Tourism Destinations COUNTRY THIS IS PANAMA Tourism Destinations COUNTRY This is Who We Are Tourism Destinations COUNTRY Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tourism Products Arts and Culture Tourism The legacy in every gesture – Romaria d’Agonia Tourism Products Cultural and Religious Tourism Ljubljana Tourism Tourism Products Festival Catalonia, the best gastronomy in the world Tourism Products Gastronomy Tourism Wilderness Bisate – The Sanctuary Tourism Products Health and Wellness Tourism Chubeka Trails Tourism Products Horseback Safaris Horseback Safari Okavango Delta Tourism Products Horseback Safaris Go All Out Cape Town Tourism Products LGBGT Tourism African Penguin and Seabird Sanctuary Tourism Products Marine Tourism Hilton Tokyo – MICE Video (“Tradition meets Tomorrow at Tokyo’s Iconic Host”) Tourism Products MICE RAW PANTELLERIA Tourism Services MICE The Big Trend” by Ofelia de Souza Tourism Products MICE Valencia. MICE done better Tourism Products MICE VALÈNCIA’S THE CITY THAT FUELS SUSTAINABLE CHANGE Tourism Products MICE GILTEDGE: This is Africa Tourism Products Recreational Services Lekke stays for everyone Tourism Products Recreational Services Skål Cape Town Club Of The Year 2025 Tourism Products Recreational Services Where Chichay Believes Tourism Products Rural Tourism & Agri tourism Is It Even a Safari? Tourism Products Safari Where Childhood Runs Wild Tourism Products Safari MAUN TO MAKGADIKGADI (Ride the Wild) Tourism Products Sports Tourism The Bay of Dreams Tourism Products Sports Tourism Running Wild | Skukuza Half Marathon Tourism Products Sports Tourism Complete sense of freedom Tourism Products Sports Tourism Beyond the River | Celebrate Chobe Tourism Products Sustainable & Responsible Tourism Bulungula Lodge and the Mercedes EQB Tourism Products Sustainable & Responsible Tourism Kicheche @ 25 Tourism Products Sustainable & Responsible Tourism ROXANICH Winery and Design Hotel for Visit Istra Tourism Products Wine Tourism World Class Chardonnay: The South African Story Tourism Products Wine Tourism Muratie Wines Tourism Products Wine Tourism Pinotage The Lanzerac Story Tourism Products Wine Tourism Lekkerwater Tourism Services Accommodation – Hotel Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma – Brand Movie Renewal Tourism Services Accommodation – Hotel Antananarivo: Where Memories Begin Tourism Services Accommodation – Hotel The Mansard Tourism Services Accommodation – Hotel Group Feel the Place. Taste the Story Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Lodge Wilderness Chitabe: Encounter the Extraordinary Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Lodge Wilderness Magashi – Savannah unseen Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Lodge Wilderness Magashi Peninsula: Suspended Between Earth &Sky Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Lodge Wilderness Mombo: Meet Me At Mombo Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Lodge Stanley’s Kopje Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Lodge Elephant Encounters Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Reserve Golden Hour In The Karoo Tourism Services Accommodation – Private Game Reserve Mnemba Island | Zanzibar | Tanzania Tourism Services Accommodation – Resort Mauritius, A Feeling Tourism Services Accommodation – Resort Penguin Group – Fun starts with us Tourism Services Accommodation – Resort Buffelsdrift Game Lodge Tourism Services Accommodation Private Game Lodge Safari Suyian Lodge | Laikipia | Kenya Tourism Services Accommodation Private Game Lodge Safari Tsubame Kotsu Hiroshima Cruise – Brand Movie Tourism Services Cruise Tourism Mombo Sanctuary: Where The Wild Restores You Tourism Services Health and Wellness Tourism Mother of all mothers Tourism Services Hiking Trail The OUTSIDERS GUIDE: Baviaans Canyon Trail Tourism Services Hiking Trail Zambian Horseback Safaris Tourism Services Horseback Safaris Kruger National Park Tourism Services National Park Loskop Rewilding and Expansion Tourism Services National Park You Are Not the Alpha Here Tourism Services Private Game Lodges Connect with Your Wild within Tourism Services Safari Touching the Sky Tourism Services Safari Goats Window Directors Cut Tourism Services Safari Foxes’ Farms Tourism Services Sustainable & Responsible Tourism Bulungula Lodge and the Mercedes EQB Tourism Services Sustainable & Responsible Tourism Umoya Afrika Tourism Services Travel Agency GILTEDGE: This is Africa Tourism Services Travel Agency Autumn at Santé Wellness Retreat &Spa Tourism Services Spa Home Of The Worlds First White Pinotage – Dekkersvlei Vineyards Tourism Services Wine Tourism Summer Safari at Aquila Content Creators Safari A Place Called Home Content Creators Travel & Tourism Where Ocean Meets Wilderness: A Stay at Lekkerwater Content Creators Travel & Tourism A South African Summer Content Creators Country Die Boomhuis – A Stay Among The Trees Content Creators Accommodation Discovering Livingstone Content Creators Destination City Footprints in Indonesia Content Creators Country Introducing PATH – Karoo Content Creators Lodge Passion and Tradition Independent Travel Video Festivals Cape Town to Victoria Falls – What is a journey? Independent Travel Videos Travel and Tourism Liara Independent Travel Video Travel & Tourism South Africa – A Journey Through the Wild Soul of a Nation Independent Travel Videos Travel and Tourism JAJCE – The place we all came from Independent Travel Video CITIES Jozi, I write my story Independent Travel Video CITIES Los Días Coloridos (The Colorful Days) Independent Travel Videos CITIES Frankfurt am Main Stream | Hyperlapse Independent Travel Videos CITIES TRAVEL360 EXPO PROMO VIDEO – Call for Exhibitors Independent Travel Videos MICE Showreel 2025 Independent Travel Videos Recreational Services CJGB Rip ‘n Ride JetSki Event Independent Travel Videos Sports Tourism OORLOGSKLOOF – The Hidden Canyon of the Northern Cape Independent Travel Videos Hiking Trail Senja – The Secret Gem of Norway Independent Travel Videos REGION The Wild Coast – Most Beautiful Coastline in South Africa? Independent Travel Video REGION Komodo Independent Travel Videos REGION Babize Bonke – Biza Culture and Heritage Campaign SAT Sustainability Story Sustainable and Responsible Tourism Campaign My Cape Town Travel and Tourism Campaign Why the South?’ Myth-busting Southern Tanzania Tourism Destinations Series OTPYM Travel and Tourism Series

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