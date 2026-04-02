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    All the International Tourism Film Festival Africa finalists

    The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) has announced its 2026 finalists, celebrating the most innovative and compelling video content in the tourism and travel industry.
    2 Apr 2026
    2 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Founded in 2019 by Caroline Ungersbock and James Byrne, ITFFA shines a spotlight on TV ads, documentaries, social media campaigns, and more, recognising the creativity and talent of filmmakers across Africa and around the world.

    The City of Joburg is one of the finalists for 2026.

    Tourism

    FinalistCategorySub Category
    Alvaiázere no buts, no whysTourism DestinationsCITIES
    DamascusTourism DestinationsCITIES
    EPIDAURUS – Enlighten Your SoulTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Find My Destination: PenacovaTourism DestinationsCITIES
    ICONIC Mossel BayTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Leiria doesn’t exist without youTourism DestinationsCITIES
    New York, In MotionTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Tales of Poland – Echoes of the Legend. ElblagTourism DestinationsCITIES
    The Heart Of The Countryside, Inside UsTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Valencia, city of the Holy ChaliceTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Viana do Castelo – Cultural Capital of the Atlantic AxisTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Welcome2Joburg – It is where you wanna beTourism DestinationsCITIES
    Destination Selca. Welcoming Every Time.Tourism DestinationsMunicipality
    Rías Baixas: your goal, your destinationTourism DestinationsMunicipality
    The Heart Of The Countryside, Inside UsTourism DestinationsMunicipality
    Viana do Castelo – Cultural Capital of the Atlantic AxisTourism DestinationsMunicipality
    Canary Islands in TimelapseTourism DestinationsREGION
    CIMVDL – IT’S WHERE YOU WANT TO BETourism DestinationsREGION
    Echoes of ŠoltaTourism DestinationsREGION
    GAUTENG TOURISM BRAND FILMTourism DestinationsREGION
    High Tatras: Find Your BestTourism DestinationsREGION
    Mother of all mothersTourism DestinationsREGION
    THE ATAKORATourism DestinationsREGION
    To live is to feelTourism DestinationsREGION
    Visit Stellenbosch, the Heart of Cape WinelandsTourism DestinationsREGION
    Mauritius, A FeelingTourism DestinationsCOUNTRY
    Rwanda Itinerary Video – Plains &Peaks of RwandaTourism DestinationsCOUNTRY
    South Africa’s signature storyTourism DestinationsCOUNTRY
    THIS IS PANAMATourism DestinationsCOUNTRY
    This is Who We AreTourism DestinationsCOUNTRY
    Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTourism ProductsArts and Culture Tourism
    The legacy in every gesture – Romaria d’AgoniaTourism ProductsCultural and Religious Tourism
    Ljubljana TourismTourism ProductsFestival
    Catalonia, the best gastronomy in the worldTourism ProductsGastronomy Tourism
    Wilderness Bisate – The SanctuaryTourism ProductsHealth and Wellness Tourism
    Chubeka TrailsTourism ProductsHorseback Safaris
    Horseback Safari Okavango DeltaTourism ProductsHorseback Safaris
    Go All Out Cape TownTourism ProductsLGBGT Tourism
    African Penguin and Seabird SanctuaryTourism ProductsMarine Tourism
    Hilton Tokyo – MICE Video (“Tradition meets Tomorrow at Tokyo’s Iconic Host”)Tourism ProductsMICE
    RAW PANTELLERIATourism ServicesMICE
    The Big Trend” by Ofelia de SouzaTourism ProductsMICE
    Valencia. MICE done betterTourism ProductsMICE
    VALÈNCIA’S THE CITY THAT FUELS SUSTAINABLE CHANGETourism ProductsMICE
    GILTEDGE: This is AfricaTourism ProductsRecreational Services
    Lekke stays for everyoneTourism ProductsRecreational Services
    Skål Cape Town Club Of The Year 2025Tourism ProductsRecreational Services
    Where Chichay BelievesTourism ProductsRural Tourism & Agri tourism
    Is It Even a Safari?Tourism ProductsSafari
    Where Childhood Runs WildTourism ProductsSafari
    MAUN TO MAKGADIKGADI (Ride the Wild)Tourism ProductsSports Tourism
    The Bay of DreamsTourism ProductsSports Tourism
    Running Wild | Skukuza Half MarathonTourism ProductsSports Tourism
    Complete sense of freedomTourism ProductsSports Tourism
    Beyond the River | Celebrate ChobeTourism ProductsSustainable & Responsible Tourism
    Bulungula Lodge and the Mercedes EQBTourism ProductsSustainable & Responsible Tourism
    Kicheche @ 25Tourism ProductsSustainable & Responsible Tourism
    ROXANICH Winery and Design Hotel for Visit IstraTourism ProductsWine Tourism
    World Class Chardonnay: The South African StoryTourism ProductsWine Tourism
    Muratie WinesTourism ProductsWine Tourism
    Pinotage The Lanzerac StoryTourism ProductsWine Tourism
    LekkerwaterTourism ServicesAccommodation – Hotel
    Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma – Brand Movie RenewalTourism ServicesAccommodation – Hotel
    Antananarivo: Where Memories BeginTourism ServicesAccommodation – Hotel
    The MansardTourism ServicesAccommodation – Hotel Group
    Feel the Place. Taste the StoryTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Lodge
    Wilderness Chitabe: Encounter the ExtraordinaryTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Lodge
    Wilderness Magashi – Savannah unseenTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Lodge
    Wilderness Magashi Peninsula: Suspended Between Earth &SkyTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Lodge
    Wilderness Mombo: Meet Me At MomboTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Lodge
    Stanley’s KopjeTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Lodge
    Elephant EncountersTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Reserve
    Golden Hour In The KarooTourism ServicesAccommodation – Private Game Reserve
    Mnemba Island | Zanzibar | TanzaniaTourism ServicesAccommodation – Resort
    Mauritius, A FeelingTourism ServicesAccommodation – Resort
    Penguin Group – Fun starts with usTourism ServicesAccommodation – Resort
    Buffelsdrift Game LodgeTourism ServicesAccommodation Private Game Lodge Safari
    Suyian Lodge | Laikipia | KenyaTourism ServicesAccommodation Private Game Lodge Safari
    Tsubame Kotsu Hiroshima Cruise – Brand MovieTourism ServicesCruise Tourism
    Mombo Sanctuary: Where The Wild Restores YouTourism ServicesHealth and Wellness Tourism
    Mother of all mothersTourism ServicesHiking Trail
    The OUTSIDERS GUIDE: Baviaans Canyon TrailTourism ServicesHiking Trail
    Zambian Horseback SafarisTourism ServicesHorseback Safaris
    Kruger National ParkTourism ServicesNational Park
    Loskop Rewilding and ExpansionTourism ServicesNational Park
    You Are Not the Alpha HereTourism ServicesPrivate Game Lodges
    Connect with Your Wild withinTourism ServicesSafari
    Touching the SkyTourism ServicesSafari
    Goats Window Directors CutTourism ServicesSafari
    Foxes’ FarmsTourism ServicesSustainable & Responsible Tourism
    Bulungula Lodge and the Mercedes EQBTourism ServicesSustainable & Responsible Tourism
    Umoya AfrikaTourism ServicesTravel Agency
    GILTEDGE: This is AfricaTourism ServicesTravel Agency
    Autumn at Santé Wellness Retreat &SpaTourism ServicesSpa
    Home Of The Worlds First White Pinotage – Dekkersvlei VineyardsTourism ServicesWine Tourism
    Summer Safari at AquilaContent CreatorsSafari
    A Place Called HomeContent CreatorsTravel & Tourism
    Where Ocean Meets Wilderness: A Stay at LekkerwaterContent CreatorsTravel & Tourism
    A South African SummerContent CreatorsCountry
    Die Boomhuis – A Stay Among The TreesContent CreatorsAccommodation
    Discovering LivingstoneContent CreatorsDestination City
    Footprints in IndonesiaContent CreatorsCountry
    Introducing PATH – KarooContent CreatorsLodge
    Passion and TraditionIndependent Travel VideoFestivals
    Cape Town to Victoria Falls – What is a journey?Independent Travel VideosTravel and Tourism
    LiaraIndependent Travel VideoTravel & Tourism
    South Africa – A Journey Through the Wild Soul of a NationIndependent Travel VideosTravel and Tourism
    JAJCE – The place we all came fromIndependent Travel VideoCITIES
    Jozi, I write my storyIndependent Travel VideoCITIES
    Los Días Coloridos (The Colorful Days)Independent Travel VideosCITIES
    Frankfurt am Main Stream | HyperlapseIndependent Travel VideosCITIES
    TRAVEL360 EXPO PROMO VIDEO – Call for ExhibitorsIndependent Travel VideosMICE
    Showreel 2025Independent Travel VideosRecreational Services
    CJGB Rip ‘n Ride JetSki EventIndependent Travel VideosSports Tourism
    OORLOGSKLOOF – The Hidden Canyon of the Northern CapeIndependent Travel VideosHiking Trail
    Senja – The Secret Gem of NorwayIndependent Travel VideosREGION
    The Wild Coast – Most Beautiful Coastline in South Africa?Independent Travel VideoREGION
    KomodoIndependent Travel VideosREGION
    Babize Bonke – BizaCulture and HeritageCampaign
    SAT Sustainability StorySustainable and Responsible TourismCampaign
    My Cape TownTravel and TourismCampaign
    Why the South?’ Myth-busting Southern TanzaniaTourism DestinationsSeries
    OTPYMTravel and TourismSeries

    Doc/TV

    FinalistCategorySub Category
    A Proper Pint: Tigh T.P.’s Bar – Ballydavid, IrelandIndependent Travel VideoCITIES
    What is Tibet Really Like?Adventure, Expeditions and TravelAdventure
    Gyrocopter – Freedom of Flight Ep 5Adventure, Expeditions and TravelAdventure
    Lesotho Sethuthuthu: Across Africa by MotorcycleAdventure, Expeditions and TravelAdventure
    EscapeAdventure, Expeditions and TravelEndurance Sports
    Chasing 120 Hours: The 2025 MungaAdventure, Expeditions and TravelEndurance Sports
    Equilibrio: The SOMA Surf StoryCulture & HeritageEthnography
    THE SECRET OF MONTENEGRO´S KATUNSCulture & HeritageEthnography
    MAÇOS e MARTELOSCulture & HeritageEthnography
    The Carpenter of the SeaCulture & HeritageCultural Heritage
    The Flamingo FlightCulture & HeritageCultural Heritage
    AREWACulture and HeritageCultural Heritage
    The Land RemembersCulture & HeritageHistorial Heritage
    Lunga – The Story of AlignmentCulture and HeritageHistorical Heritage
    Returning to HeracleaCulture and HeritageHistorical Heritage
    LA GOMERA ISLA INTERIORCulture and HeritageHistorical Heritage
    Corfu, Poseidon’s IslandCulture and HeritageHistorical Heritage
    SALATINAS – The destruction of Coimbra’s old townCulture and HeritageHistorical Heritage
    Tuskers. Saving the last gentle giantsWild Life & ConservationElephant & Rhino
    World Rhino DayWild Life & ConservationElephant & Rhino
    Under ThreatWild Life & ConservationElephant & Rhino
    Rhino Dehorning with the Aspinall FoundationWild Life & ConservationElephant & Rhino
    The yew. History written in a treeWild Life & ConservationMarine & Forest
    Life of the forest. The great herbivoresWild Life & ConservationMarine & Forest
    WetlandsWild Life & ConservationMarine & Forest
    Tales of the bearWild Life & ConservationMarine & Forest
    Apex AlleyWild Life & ConservationMarine Conservation
    RAGGIES – A Shark ReleaseWild Life & ConservationMarine Conservation
    Wild WaterfrontWild Life & ConservationMarine Conservation
    An ally to Farmers and NatureWild Life & ConservationOrnithology
    The Science Behind Vulture BreedingWild Life & ConservationOrnithology
    EUROPE One Continent – Five WorldsWild Life & ConservationPreservation of Natural Habitats
    Our First HomeWild Life & ConservationPreservation of Natural Habitats
    SPOILEDWild Life & ConservationPreservation of Natural Habitats
    Abashimba – Return of Lions to NsumbuWild Life & ConservationRewilding
    Guardians of the CorridorWild Life & ConservationRewilding
    Let’s Erase ExtinctionWild Life & ConservationRewilding
    Rewilding Mapesu: A Big Five DreamWild Life & ConservationRewilding
    The Land Remembers – Maasai MaraWild Life & ConservationRewilding
    The RewildersWild Life & ConservationRewilding
    Little mouse. The brave mother.Wild Life & ConservationSmaller Creatures
    Releasing a rescued Pangolin back to the wild.Wild Life & ConservationSmaller Creatures
    The secret of the Ethiopian WolfWild Life & ConservationSmaller Creatures
    Wild AlpsWild Life & ConservationSmaller Creatures
    Bucket : The Lion CubWild Life & ConservationWild Cats
    Cheetahs: Race to ReturnWild Life & ConservationWild Cats
    Lolelunga Cheetah Reintroduction Site Visit and Environmental AnalysisWild Life & ConservationWild Cats
    A Legacy in ConservationWild Life & ConservationConservation Personalities
    Stories of Change: Kitso Paris MpinangSustainable and Responsible TourismConservation Personalities
    Stories of Change: See OjaSustainable and Responsible TourismConservation Personalities
    Obroni Wawu – Dead White Man’s ClothesSustainable & Responsible TourismSustainability
    Wheels for the Wild: Serengeti’s Master MechanicsSustainable & Responsible TourismTourism Services
    Children in the Wilderness: Empowering Future LeadersSustainable and Responsible TourismYouth Development
    Skipper Foundation Changing Lives in Mossel BaySustainable and Responsible TourismYouth Development
    Chad – Ennedi and TibestiTravel and TourismDestination – Country
    FIRST DATETravel and TourismDestination – Country
    2025 Two Oceans Ultra 56km – The Sights &Sounds of Running the World’s Most Beautiful MarathonTravel and TourismEndurance Sports
    Looking into the Future from ShenzhenTravel and TourismDestination – City
    Namibian Horseback SafarisTravel and TourismHorse Safari
    “Unreel’ Mr Novak’s Last Ocean SafariTravel and TourismFishing Safaris
    A Proper Pint: Tigh T.P.’s Bar – Ballydavid, IrelandIndependent Travel VideoDestination – City
    Chad – Ennedi and TibestiIndependent Travel VideoDestination – Country
    DESERT OF THE MISTSIndependent Travel VideoDestination – Country
    LiaraIndependent Travel VideoTravel & Tourism
    AMAZORIOCAIndependent Travel Video -Travel and TourismTravel and Tourism
    Green Noise S3Sustainable and Responsible TourismCampaign
    Snake SeasonWildlife &ConservationSeries
    Antarctica Land for AllTravel and TourismSeries
    SLEEPING AROUND SAFELYTravel and TourismSeries
    Like a TouristTravel and TourismSeries
    Roll with Roger HorrocksTravel and TourismSeries
    Stories from the RoadIndependent Travel VideoSeries
    Read more: advertising, marketing, tourism, Film and TV
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