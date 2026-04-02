South Africans still travelling, but tighter budgets and fuel hikes are driving domestic choices

As the Easter holidays approach, insights from a Cape Town Tourism (CTT) travel survey for April 2026 show that while global uncertainty affects sentiment, South Africans are still travelling, with a clear preference for domestic trips and value-focused choices.

Exploring closer to home: A couple enjoying the scenic Seapoint promenade.

Over half of respondents (54%) plan to travel this April, with 94% choosing domestic travel.

Only 6% are going abroad.

Cost remains the main factor influencing travel choices. More than half of respondents (51%) cite personal financial pressure as a key constraint, while 49% mention rising living costs and 45% cite fuel costs.

This pressure has now intensified, with South Africa’s April 2026 fuel price adjustment adding R3.06 per litre to petrol and more than R7 per litre to diesel, despite temporary levy relief announced by the government.

Rising fuel costs and Middle East tensions are driving many domestic travellers to opt for practical, value-conscious road trips this Easter. (Image by DC Studio on Freepik )

“Even under pressure, the desire to travel hasn’t gone away,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “What’s changed is how people define value. It’s no longer just about cost, but about experiences that feel meaningful, restorative, and easy to access. That’s where the industry needs to respond, by making travel more attainable, flexible, and relevant to how South Africans are choosing to explore right now.”

Travel behaviour reflects this shift. Trips are shorter, with 51% of travellers staying for three to four nights, while 57% booking within a few weeks of departure. Road travel remains the most popular option, with 77% choosing to drive. Self-catering and staying with friends or family also remain popular, affordable choices.

Spending is also under pressure. Nearly half of travellers (48%) expect to spend less than in previous years, cutting back mainly on eating out (36%), general expenses (24%), and transport (23%).

Despite these pressures, the desire to travel remains strong, driven mainly by rest, reconnection and quality time. Relaxation, mental well-being, and family time are the main motivations, with most trips taken with partners and children.

Cape Town remains the most popular domestic destination, reinforcing the appeal of local travel that offers variety, convenience, and strong value.

“As more South Africans choose domestic travel, the city is well-placed to meet that demand,” says the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, Alderman James Vos. “Visitors can enjoy a wide range of experiences, from beaches and nature to culture and cuisine, without travelling far, making it easier to maximise both time and budget.”

While 49% of respondents say global conflict has reduced their desire to travel, only 10% cite geopolitical concerns as a direct factor in their April plans, well below the impact of financial pressure.

“Right now, travellers are not simply asking where to go. They are asking what is worth it,” says Duminy. “The businesses that make travel easier, more flexible, and genuinely good value will be the ones people choose first.”