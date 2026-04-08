Global travellers shift to slower, immersive travel in SA

South Africa is attracting a growing number of international visitors seeking longer stays and more immersive travel experiences, as global trends shift away from fast-paced tourism.

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The move towards slower, more intentional travel is influencing how visitors engage with destinations, with a stronger focus on culture, nature and personal wellbeing.

South Africa recorded over 8.56 million international arrivals between January and October 2025, an increase of 1.3 million visitors compared to the same period in 2024. October alone saw a 32% year-on-year surge, signalling sustained growth. This momentum is driven by a 29% increase in European markets and a 22% rise in North American travellers, many of whom are staying longer to engage more deeply with destinations.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift where luxury is no longer defined by opulence, but by how immersive and authentic an experience is,” says Nick Dickson, CEO of Dream Hotels & Resorts. “International guests are looking for escapes that are genuine and respectful of the people and environment around them, and want to leave a destination feeling transformed.”

Shift towards slower, intentional travel

This transition is influencing how international visitors experience South Africa, with demand growing for quieter, less structured trips focused on rest and reconnection.

With digital fatigue on the rise, so-called “quietcations” are gaining traction as travellers look to disconnect from constant connectivity and prioritise slower, more mindful travel.

This has increased interest in remote and nature-based destinations. “Finfoot Lake Reserve offers a distinctly immersive bushveld escape for travellers seeking to disconnect and reset,” says Dickson. Set within the Greater Pilanesberg area, the reserve offers low-impact activities such as guided bush walks, cycling trails, canoeing and birdwatching.

With free-roaming wildlife and an emphasis on outdoor exploration, these types of destinations allow visitors to engage with the environment at their own pace, appealing to those seeking less structured, experience-led travel.

Wellness and nature-driven travel on the rise

Nature-based wellness is becoming a key consideration for travellers. Practices such as “nature bathing”, inspired by the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku, are increasingly incorporated into travel experiences focused on mental clarity and restoration.

Activities like guided walks and time spent in quiet natural settings are becoming central to itineraries, with travellers placing greater value on how a trip contributes to overall wellbeing.

Sustainability shapes travel decisions

Sustainability is also playing a more central role in destination choice, with travellers placing greater emphasis on transparency and measurable impact.

Visitors are increasingly choosing destinations where tourism supports conservation and local communities, from locally sourced produce to energy-efficient operations. This reflects a broader shift towards travel that contributes positively to the places being visited.

“The modern traveller wants more than a beautiful hotel room and room service. What they value most is the opportunity to respectfully explore and understand South Africa, its culture, landscapes and people,” concludes Dickson. “It’s a privilege to help facilitate these experiences.”