Luxury meets township tourism: Mteto’s Child Villa opens in Khayelitsha

South Africa’s tourism sector is entering a new phase of growth, and a bold new hospitality venture in Khayelitsha is positioning itself at the intersection of luxury, culture, and community-led development.

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According to Stats SA, the country welcomed more than 10 million international arrivals between January and December 2025; a 17.6% year-on-year increase and the highest on record. Domestic travel also showed strong momentum, with a 7% rise in passengers to 7.8 million, signalling renewed confidence in local tourism.

Against this backdrop, entrepreneur Luzuko Mteto is expanding his footprint in Khayelitsha with the opening of Mteto’s Child Villa, a high-end boutique accommodation.

A new chapter for township tourism

Khayelitsha has long been recognised for its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and authentic cultural experiences, making it a growing hub for township tourism. Mteto, already known for Spine Road Lifestyle, is now aiming to elevate the offering with a premium hospitality experience tailored to both domestic and international travellers.

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“We want to provide an exceptional, luxurious and memorable township escape: a true home-away-from-home experience,” says Mteto.

Redefining luxury in a local context

Mteto’s Child Villa is designed as a sanctuary in the heart of the township, blending industrial and modern architectural elements. The property features five suites, including two presidential suites and three luxury standard rooms, with interiors that combine raw concrete finishes, wood, acrylic textures, and curated abstract art.

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The design philosophy leans into what Mteto describes as “industrial chic,” balancing minimalism with warmth and comfort. Custom-designed furniture, handmade crockery, and carefully selected art pieces aim to create a deeply personal and immersive guest experience.

“We don’t use the word ‘luxury’ loosely,” Mteto explains. “Today’s travellers are discerning. They expect comfort, detail and meaning and we want every stay to feel like a cultural reset.”

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Location meets experience

Strategically located just 24km from Cape Town International Airport, the villa offers convenient access to key destinations including Cape Town City Bowl, the Cape Winelands, Muizenberg Beach, Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront.

Beyond its location, the villa is embedded within a network of local experiences, from entertainment venues to township tours, offering guests a more authentic and connected stay.

Economic impact and local growth

Tourism remains a critical driver of South Africa’s economy, contributing nearly 9% to GDP in 2025 and supporting approximately 1.8 million jobs. In Cape Town alone, the sector contributed R27.5bn to the local economy in 2024 and sustained over 106,000 jobs.

Mteto’s Child Villa is expected to contribute to this growth at a community level, creating five permanent jobs, while Mteto’s broader business ecosystem, including Spine Road Lifestyle, already employs around 40 people, predominantly youth from Khayelitsha.

A shift towards experiential hospitality

The launch of Mteto’s Child Villa reflects a broader shift in tourism: travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that are not only comfortable but culturally immersive and locally grounded.

As township tourism continues to evolve, ventures like this are redefining perceptions — moving beyond traditional sightseeing to offer curated, high-quality stays that celebrate place, people and story.