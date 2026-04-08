Africa’s music industry confronts licensing and copyright gaps

Africa’s rapidly growing music industry is facing a pivotal moment, as leaders across the continent call for stronger music licensing systems and copyright enforcement to unlock sustainable revenue growth.

L to R: IFPI’s chief legal officer Lauri Rechardt; Nigerian Copyright Commission Director General Dr. John Asein; Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hannatu Musawa; IFPI Director for Sub-Saharan Africa Angela Ndambuki and Mavin Records President & Chief Operating Officer Tega Oghenejobo. Image supplied

This was the central theme at the recent International Federation of the Phonographic Industry Africa Performance Rights Conference (PRC) 2026, held in Lagos, Nigeria, where record label executives, collective management organisations (CMOs), and policymakers gathered to address structural challenges in the recorded music value chain.

Opening the conference, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, highlighted the continent’s momentum. Sub-Saharan Africa’s recorded music revenues grew by 15.2% in 2025 to $120m, with digital revenues rising more than 20%.

Yet, despite this growth, a significant gap remains between cultural influence and financial return.

Licensing as the industry’s missing link

At the heart of discussions was the role of licensing in converting music consumption into fair compensation for artists and rights holders.

According to International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) chief legal officer Lauri Rechardt, CMOs play a critical role in licensing broadcasters and public performance users, as well as ensuring royalties are collected and distributed efficiently.

However, across much of Africa, performance rights licensing still contributes only a small portion of total music revenues. Weak enforcement, fragmented systems, and inconsistent compliance continue to limit the sector’s earning potential.

Industry leaders agreed that strengthening licensing frameworks is essential to building a more sustainable ecosystem—one where artists, producers, and rights holders are properly compensated for the use of their work.

Copyright enforcement takes centre stage

Copyright protection emerged as another urgent priority. Delegates called on governments to modernise intellectual property laws and intensify anti-piracy efforts, particularly as illegal streaming and content distribution continue to erode potential earnings.

Angela Ndambuki, regional director for sub-Saharan Africa at IFPI, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between governments and industry bodies to block piracy sites and enforce compliance.

This was echoed by John O. Asein of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, who positioned copyright enforcement not just as an industry issue, but as a broader economic imperative tied to job creation, investment, and GDP contribution.

The AI factor: New frontiers in music rights

A notable shift in this year’s discussions was the growing impact of artificial intelligence on music copyright. Delegates acknowledged that licensing agreements between rights holders and AI companies—particularly those using music to train models—are likely to become standard practice.

While AI presents new monetisation opportunities, it also raises concerns around ownership, compensation, and the protection of human creativity. The consensus was clear: regulatory frameworks must evolve quickly to ensure innovation does not come at the expense of artists’ rights.

From cultural power to commercial value

The conference reinforced a central tension in Africa’s music economy: the continent’s global cultural influence far outpaces its financial returns. Bridging this gap will require coordinated action across three key areas—robust copyright frameworks, effective collective management, and modern digital infrastructure.

Encouragingly, participating licensing bodies committed to concrete steps, including revising broadcast licence agreements, expanding public performance licensing, and implementing long-term revenue growth strategies aligned with IFPI guidelines.

A defining moment for Africa’s music economy

As Africa cements its position as one of the fastest-growing music markets globally, the focus is shifting from growth alone to sustainability.

The Lagos conference made it clear that the future of the industry will not be defined solely by streams or popularity, but by how effectively the ecosystem can capture, license, and monetise its creative output.

In a market rich with talent and global influence, getting licensing and copyright right may be the single most important lever for turning Africa’s music success into long-term economic value.