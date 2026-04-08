Revlon taps Megan Moroney to lead new Be Unforgettable movement

Revlon has named American singer-songwriter Megan Moroney as a part of its bold new brand evolution, Revlon Be Unforgettable...

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A modern expression of a legacy platform that has long celebrated confidence, glamour and individuality, the campaign’s fresh chapter will speak to today’s consumer through voices who embody both beauty and substance.

An award-winning artist redefining modern femininity, Moroney brings a fresh, contemporary sensibility to the storied platform – pairing effortless glamour with authenticity and creative expression.

As she embarks on her first massive arena tour – The Cloud 9 Tour – she represents a new generation of women shaping culture on their own terms, reinforcing that true impact is rooted not only in beauty but also in depth, confidence and self-definition.

“This campaign represents a truth I believe in: beauty is only one part of what makes someone unforgettable,” added Moroney. “There’s power in reminding women they can take up space and lead with confidence, authenticity and strength. Being part of that message means a lot to me.”

Moroney is among the women to be introduced as part of the global platform, developed in partnership with Colle McVoy, Revlon’s newest creative partner, and the brand’s in‑house creative team. They represent multifaceted cultural forces whose influence extends far beyond the mirror – spanning different career paths, life stages, and expressions of modern femininity.

By partnering with Moroney, Revlon bridges its rich history with the energy of Gen Z and beyond. Her rapid rise – from her debut album Lucky to her 2024 sophomore success Am I Okay? – mirrors the Revlon consumer: confident, evolving and drawn to beauty that feels polished yet unapologetically her own.

Revlon Be Unforgettable debuts at a pivotal moment for the brand, following a wave of next-generation launches designed for today’s consumer. Moroney will appear in a number of campaigns, including creative for this marque collection and the Glimmer franchise.

As the campaign unfolds, Revlon will spotlight these innovations showcasing the full spectrum of modern glamour.