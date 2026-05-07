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Samro announces 120 recipients of the 2026 Music Creation Support Fund
This latest investment supports the creation of new, royalty-generating works - such as albums, compositions, and music videos; with each recipient receiving up to R25,000. This commitment brings Samro’s total investment in music creation to over R16.5m since the fund's launch in 2021, supporting a total of 660 members to date.
Strong demand reflects industry need
Applications for the 2026 funding cycle opened in September 2025 and closed on 7 November 2025. The programme received over 600 applications, underscoring the ongoing demand for funding opportunities within the sector.
To ensure fairness and equitable access, Samro applies a three-year cooling-off period, which excludes members who have received support from any Samro CSI programme within the past 36 months. This approach enables broader participation and ensures that new and emerging voices are consistently brought into the funding pipeline.
Commitment to inclusion and excellence
The adjudication process, conducted by an independent panel of external experts, assessed applications according to artistic merit, project feasibility, diversity, and gender representation.
The selected recipients encompass a wide range of genres and disciplines, contributing to the ongoing development of a vibrant and globally competitive South African music repertoire.
Driving long-term impact
Now in its fifth year, the Music Creation Support Fund has evolved into more than a funding initiative. It is a strategic platform that enables creators to:
- Develop commercially viable and royalty-generating works;
- Expand their reach to new audiences;
- Strengthen their professional sustainability.
View the full list of 2025 recipients here: https://www.samro.org.za/csi/the-samro-music-creation-support-fund
About Samro
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation is dedicated to protecting the rights of music creators and ensuring they are fairly compensated for the use of their works. Through its Corporate Social Investment programmes, Samro invests in the growth, sustainability, and transformation of the music industry across Southern Africa.
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