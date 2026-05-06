TotalStay opens new aparthotel in Sea Point

Horizon Aparthotel by Totalstay has opened on Beach Road in Sea Point, adding 36 apartment-style units to Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard as demand for longer-stay, flexible accommodation continues to grow.

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The aparthotel comprises one- and two-bedroom units, including four penthouses, with configurations that allow multiple units to be combined for families or small groups.

Operated by Totalstay, the property is positioned to serve a mix of leisure, corporate and extended-stay travellers seeking hotel-style services with self-catering flexibility.

“Across our portfolio, we’re seeing sustained demand for accommodation that allows guests to stay longer and settle in more comfortably,” says Rael Phillips, CEO of Totalstay. “This includes remote workers, international visitors on extended trips, and domestic travellers combining business and leisure.”

Blending hotel and apartment living

Each unit includes a kitchenette and living area, while shared amenities such as a restaurant and pool deck provide additional services typically associated with hotels.

The model reflects a broader shift toward apartment-style accommodation that combines independence with access to on-site facilities.

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Prime Sea Point location

Located along Beach Road in Sea Point, the property offers direct access to the promenade and is within walking distance of restaurants, retail and leisure attractions.

This positioning is expected to appeal to both international visitors and domestic travellers prioritising walkable, experience-rich destinations.

Conversion over new build

The development was led by Heriot REIT, which acquired and converted the building into an aparthotel rather than developing a new property.

“This wasn’t about building new — it was about unlocking the value of an existing asset in a prime location,” says Grant Elliott, chief operating officer for Heriot’s Western Cape portfolio.

“We’ve seen a clear shift in demand towards accommodation that offers more space and flexibility, particularly for longer stays.”

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Growing segment in Cape Town

Horizon adds to Cape Town’s mid- to upper-tier apartment-style accommodation segment, which has seen increased demand post-pandemic.

Key drivers include:

• Long-stay international visitors

• Digital nomads and remote workers

• Small groups and families

• Corporate travellers requiring more space

The opening reflects a broader shift in urban hospitality, with operators and developers responding to changing traveller preferences for flexibility, space and longer stays.