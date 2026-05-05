FlySafair’s R12 sale returns with 50,000 seats

FlySafair will launch its annual birthday sale on 6 May 2026 at 9am, releasing 50,000 one-way seats across its domestic network with base fares starting at R12.

Source: Archive

This year’s sale introduces a revised pricing structure, with airport taxes and fuel surcharges added separately to the base fare.

The airline says the change reflects higher jet fuel costs linked to current global market conditions.

How it works

The sale will run exclusively on the FlySafair website.

A virtual waiting room will be used to manage demand, with access to the booking system randomised. Customers selected to enter the site will have 10 minutes to complete their purchase.

Extras during the sale

Customers in the waiting room can search for flights using the Birthday Fare Finder, play the Flappy Plane game, and enter a competition to win free flights for two people for six months.

The airline’s app remains available for general bookings, while sale fares are only accessible via the website. Bookings can also be made via WhatsApp using the airline’s Lindi AI service.