South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BushtecGrapevine CommunicationsGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)ANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    FlySafair’s R12 sale returns with 50,000 seats

    FlySafair will launch its annual birthday sale on 6 May 2026 at 9am, releasing 50,000 one-way seats across its domestic network with base fares starting at R12.
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    Source: Archive
    Source: Archive

    This year’s sale introduces a revised pricing structure, with airport taxes and fuel surcharges added separately to the base fare.

    The airline says the change reflects higher jet fuel costs linked to current global market conditions.

    How it works

    The sale will run exclusively on the FlySafair website.

    A virtual waiting room will be used to manage demand, with access to the booking system randomised. Customers selected to enter the site will have 10 minutes to complete their purchase.

    Extras during the sale

    Customers in the waiting room can search for flights using the Birthday Fare Finder, play the Flappy Plane game, and enter a competition to win free flights for two people for six months.

    The airline’s app remains available for general bookings, while sale fares are only accessible via the website. Bookings can also be made via WhatsApp using the airline’s Lindi AI service.

    Read more: airline industry, air travel, air transport, travel industry
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz