IFPI Global Music Report 2026: South Africa dominates sub-Saharan music markets with 78.1% share

According to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2026, sub-Saharan Africa saw recorded music revenue growth of 15.2%, reaching revenues of $120m. South Africa remained the largest market in the region and accounted for 78.1% of the region’s revenues, following growth of 12.9% in 2025.

This comes as global recorded music revenues grew 6.4% and reached $31.7bn in 2025, the eleventh year of consecutive growth, according to the IFPI, the organisation representing the recording industry worldwide.

The strong performance underscores the growing global influence of African artists, expanding digital access, and increasing consumer uptake of licensed streaming services across key markets.

Figures released in the IFPI’s Global Music Report 2026 demonstrate how the continued work and investment from record companies and their partnerships with artists around the world is driving positive market developments – with every region seeing growth.

Engagement with paid streaming services is once again the key driver with revenue from the format growing by 8.8% and accounting for 52.4% of global revenues. There are now 837 million users of paid streaming subscription accounts.

Record companies show the way forward with AI

Record companies are at the forefront of the next generation of AI innovation. The report details their active engagement in the development of music licensing models to generate revenue opportunities for artists – aiming to build an ecosystem where AI and human artistry thrive together.

A strong, industry wide, response on streaming fraud

The music industry faces an increasing threat from streaming fraud. By artificially generating plays for manipulated or fake content, bad actors are siphoning vital revenues away fom the artists and others who power the music economy. While record companies are taking robust action, they are calling for organisations at every stage of the streaming value chain to take proactive steps to prevent, detect and act on fraudulent activity.

Angela Ndambuki, regional director for sub-Saharan Africa at IFPI said: “Sub-Saharan Africa’s 15.2% growth to $120m reflects a sustained and powerful upward trajectory for the region’s recorded music industry. It builds on several years of strong performance and highlights the combined impact of record company investment, the growing global influence of African artists, and increasing adoption of licensed streaming services across our markets. This is not just growth; it is the steady development of a more structured and sustainable music economy.

“As we look ahead, innovation will shape the next phase of this journey. AI presents exciting opportunities to expand creativity and unlock new revenue streams, but it must be anchored in strong copyright frameworks that protect artists and ensure fair remuneration. At the same time, addressing challenges such as streaming fraud and gaps in monetisation will be critical to safeguarding the value of music and ensuring that this growth translates into lasting benefits for creators across the region.”

Commenting on the release of the report, Victoria Oakley, CEO, IFPI said: “Great music from incredible artists, aided by record company partnerships and investment, is driving global growth – with more people than ever before paying to engage with it on paid streaming services worldwide.

“Importantly, this growth means even greater financial returns for artists and reinvestment into an increasingly broad range of music communities worldwide.

“Music is embracing the future, demonstrated by record company partnerships with generative AI developers who respect the rights of creators. They are partners that explore how technology can be harnessed to support and enhance creativity, not replace it. We are asking policymakers to support this work by upholding the copyright laws that are the bedrock for this progress.

“The entire music community must take action to tackle the threats facing our industry. Streaming fraud is theft, plain and simple. The organisations with the data, scale and leverage to prevent this fraudulent activity, including streaming services, content aggregators and distributors, must take decisive action.”

Recorded music revenue formats (global):

Total streaming revenues surpassed $22bn and accounted for 69.6% of global recorded music income,



Paid subscription streaming grew 8.8% and accounted for 52.4% of total revenues.



Physical formats returned to growth, with revenues increasing 8.0%, driven by enduring fan demand for tangible music experiences and a 13.7% rise in vinyl, its 19th consecutive year of growth.



Performance rights revenues reached $2.9bn in 2025 and grew by 0.3% - the fifth successive year of revenue growth.

Growth in the world’s regions:

Every region saw recorded music revenue growth in 2025 and four of these posted double-digit gains. Latin America was the fastest growing region, up 17.1% for 2025.

USA & Canada +3.5%

The world’s largest recorded music region increased revenues by 3.5% in 2025, held a 38.7% share of global revenues, and added more than US$400 million to global revenues. USA, the world’s single largest recorded music market posted growth of 3.3%. Canada, which dropped down one ranking to be the ninth largest market in 2025, saw revenue growth of 5.6%.

Europe +5.6%

Europe maintained its position as the second largest region and grew revenues by 5.6% in 2025. Europe added the second highest revenue growth of all regions and added more than US$500 million and accounted for 30.4% of global revenues. The region’s three largest markets all generated revenue growth in 2025: UK (+4.8%), Germany (+1.7%) and France (+3.7%).

Asia +10.9%

Asia saw a strong improvement in growth in 2025, with double-digit growth of 10.9% in 2025. The region maintained its status as the largest for physical revenues and accounted for 45.1% of global physical revenues in 2025. The world’s second largest market, Japan, returned to growth in 2025 (+8.9%), whilst China overtook Germany to become the fourth largest global market, with strong revenue growth of 20.1%, the fastest growing market in the top 20.

Latin America +17.1%

Latin America continued its double-digit growth trajectory in 2025, generating growth of 17.1% in 2025, which marked a 16th consecutive year of growth for the region. Streaming remained the key driver and accounted for 88.1% of recorded music revenues in the region.

Brazil grew by 14.1% which resulted in the market moving up a spot in the global rankings to #8, and Mexico increased revenues by 13.3%. Mexico climbed to become the 10th largest recorded music market.

Australasia +1.5%

Recorded music revenues in the region reached $623m and grew by 1.5% in 2025. Australia increased revenues by 1.2%, however dropped down two places in the global rankings to #13. New Zealand grew recorded music revenues by 3.0% and contributed 15.2% of the region’s revenues.

MENA +15.2%

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) was the joint second fastest growing region and saw recorded music revenues increase by 15.2% in 2025. The region remained dominated by streaming and those revenues accounted for 97.5% of the total.

Drawing on data supplied directly by record companies around the world, the Global Music Report 2026 offers the definitive snapshot of an industry that continues to grow while adapting to profound technological and cultural change, demonstrating that in an era of transformation, music remains one of the most dynamic and globally connected creative sectors.

The full report is available here