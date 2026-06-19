Debonairs taps singer Chomee for soccer-inspired Cram Crown Crust launch

South African singer Chomee has teamed up with Debonairs Pizza for a new soccer-season campaign centred around the launch of the brand's latest menu innovation, the Cram Crown Crust Pizza.

Chomee teams up with Debonairs Pizza for new Cram Crown Crust Pizza. Image supplied

The collaboration brings together one of South Africa's most recognisable music personalities and one of the country's best-known quick-service restaurant brands at a time when soccer fever continues to unite fans across the nation.

Known as the "Queen of Dance", Chomee, whose real name is Thulisile Madihlaba, has enjoyed renewed national attention following the success of Tjovitjo (Bafana Is Back), a soccer anthem celebrating South African fan culture, national pride and match-day excitement.

Her distinctive vocals now feature in Debonairs Pizza's latest television commercial, helping to drive awareness for the new product launch while reinforcing the campaign's message of togetherness, celebration and shared experiences.

Tapping into South Africa's soccer culture

The campaign arrives as brands increasingly seek to connect with consumers through culturally relevant moments and shared national passions.

For Debonairs Pizza, soccer provides a natural platform to showcase a product designed specifically for social occasions and group gatherings.

"There’s something special about the way soccer brings people together," says Chomee.

"It doesn’t matter where you're from or who you support – when the game kicks off, everyone shares in the excitement. I'm so excited to be part of the campaign and bring people together to enjoy great soccer, great food and great moments."

The partnership reflects the growing role of music and entertainment personalities in helping brands build emotional connections with audiences through authentic cultural touchpoints.

A new twist on pizza innovation

At the centre of the campaign is the Cram Crown Crust Pizza, a new format designed to encourage sharing among friends and family during match-day viewing occasions.

The Cram Crown Crust Pizza and unique Pizza Box. image supplied

The pizza features a pull-apart crown-shaped stuffed crust containing 24 cheese grillers on every large pizza. Available in Creamy Chicken and Pepperoni variants, the product is packaged in a soccer-shaped pizza box that further reinforces its connection to the sporting season.

The crown-shaped crust is intended to resemble the huddle formation often used by sports teams before major moments in a match, adding an interactive element to the dining experience.

Continuing a legacy of menu innovation

The launch forms part of Debonairs Pizza's long-standing strategy of product innovation within the quick-service restaurant category.

The brand has previously introduced products such as the Triple-Decker pizza and the Crammed-Crust, both designed to differentiate the brand in a highly competitive market.

According to Jacques Cronje, marketing executive at Debonairs Pizza, the new product builds on consumer demand for both value and innovation.

"At Debonairs Pizza, innovation has always been at the heart of what we do," says Cronje.

"The Cram Crown Crust takes two of our customers' favourite things – great flavour and great value – and combines them in a completely new way, making it the ideal match-day meal for friends and family looking to enjoy their soccer viewing experience together without breaking the bank."

Building brand relevance through partnerships

The collaboration also highlights how consumer brands are increasingly leveraging local talent and cultural moments to strengthen brand relevance and engagement.

"As a proudly South African brand, we wanted to partner with someone who reflects the passion, energy and sense of togetherness that define both soccer and our new Cram Crown Crust campaign," says Cronje.

"Chomee's infectious energy and broad appeal made her an ideal choice to help bring the campaign to life. Together, we're sharing great moments, supporting our national team and enjoying our innovative, great-value pizza because #ItsATeamSport."

As South African brands continue to compete for consumer attention in a challenging economic environment, partnerships that combine product innovation, entertainment and national sporting passion are increasingly becoming powerful tools for driving engagement and strengthening customer loyalty.