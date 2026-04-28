Eco-tourism and sustainability shape travel trends for 2026

Eco-tourism and sustainability are increasingly shaping global travel decisions, with travellers placing greater emphasis on environmental impact, conservation and community benefit when choosing destinations.

Source: Serg Zhukov via Pexels

This shift is reflected in changing traveller behaviour and growing demand for responsible tourism experiences, with destinations adapting their offerings to align with more conscious travel patterns.

Shifting traveller behaviour

Increasingly, travellers are seeking destinations that allow them to explore the world while protecting it, placing environmental conservation, community benefit, and responsible travel practices at the centre of their journeys.

For South African travellers who already value conservation, from the wildlife protection efforts of the Kruger region to the biodiversity of Table Mountain, this shift toward responsible travel is particularly resonant.

This global trend is also reflected in tourism data. The global ecotourism market is projected to reach $568.59bn by 2030, according to The Business Research Company.

Research from Booking.com’s 2025 Sustainable Travel Report found that 53% of travellers are now more conscious of tourism’s impact on local communities and the environment.

Thailand’s sustainability focus

Against this backdrop, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is strengthening its focus on sustainable tourism by protecting natural ecosystems while promoting responsible travel experiences.

Thailand’s islands and coastal regions have implemented conservation programmes designed to protect marine ecosystems, including regulating visitor numbers, supporting reef restoration and promoting eco-friendly tourism operators.

“Beyond its natural attractions, Thailand is also expanding sustainable tourism experiences that connect travellers with local communities.

"Community-based tourism initiatives encourage visitors to explore smaller towns and rural destinations, where activities such as cultural workshops, village homestays, and agricultural experiences provide travellers with deeper cultural immersion while supporting local livelihoods,” says Ahman Mad-Adam, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Dubai Office.

Eco-destinations to watch

Several destinations illustrate how eco-tourism is being developed in practice.

Khao Sok National Park is known for its rainforest ecosystem, limestone cliffs and Cheow Lan Lake, with eco-lodges and guided wildlife experiences forming part of its offering.

In northern Thailand, the Chiang Mai region has become a hub for community-based eco-tourism, with tourism experiences designed to support local communities.

For island travel, Ko Lanta focuses on conservation-led tourism through initiatives such as beach clean-ups and eco-friendly marine activities.

Global sustainability push

Thailand’s sustainability focus also aligns with broader global industry developments. The country is set to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference, bringing together tourism stakeholders to advance collaboration around responsible tourism.

“As eco-tourism and sustainability continue to shape global travel decisions, destinations that prioritise environmental protection and community empowerment are likely to become increasingly attractive to travellers seeking meaningful experiences,” says Mad-Adam.

For South African travellers, the shift toward sustainable tourism presents an opportunity to explore destinations that balance environmental protection with cultural and community engagement.