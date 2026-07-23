Dubai launches resident ambassador drive to boost VFR travel

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched 'A Dubai Invite', a city ambassador programme designed to reward residents for inviting family and friends (VFR) to experience the destination.

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Running until 31 October 2026, the initiative targets Dubai's population of nearly 200 nationalities, unlocking perks and discounts that can be redeemed through 31 December 2026.

Hotel and lifestyle perks

Participating residents can access discounts of up to 45% on stays and 100% room-rate equivalent resort credits at participating properties, including W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Melia Desert Palm, ME Dubai by Melia, and selected IHG Hotels & Resorts properties.

The programme also includes privileges at attractions such as Aquaventure Waterpark, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Grand Hyatt Waterpark, alongside participating dining outlets including Asia Asia, Ula, Papas, The 305, and Lock, Stock & Barrel. Additionally, ride-hailing app Careem is offering complimentary Careem Plus memberships and transport rebates on Hala Taxi services.

Leveraging local advocacy

Noor Al Geziry, assistant vice president of special projects & MENA at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the strategic role of resident advocacy: "Our diverse resident population have always been among our most powerful and trusted ambassadors, with a deep knowledge of the destination and the ability to share their personal experience with their loved ones.

"At a time when personal connection and credibility matter more than ever in travel decisions, ‘A Dubai Invite’ speaks directly to what makes this city enduringly compelling: the people who call it home and who understand it best, and the families and friends they welcome here to experience it for themselves.

"The initiative reflects the ambition to establish Dubai as the best city to visit, live and work in, and aligns with the goals of the UAE’s Year of Family. With the support of our stakeholders across the public and private sectors, we are pleased to be able to appreciate this important community."

Registration and verification process

To qualify, residents with guests arriving between 20 July and 31 October 2026 must register their visitors on the official programme platform by 30 September 2026.

Arrivals will be verified via a system supported by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA – Dubai). Each registered resident can unlock up to three verified benefits during the campaign period, capped at one benefit per guest party.