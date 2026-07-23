Satsa unveils programme for 2026 tourism conference

Satsa has unveiled the full programme for its flagship 2026 conference, bringing together business leaders, destination specialists, conservation pioneers, and hospitality executives to explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the region's tourism sector.

Source: The Southern Sun Cape Sun

The event will take place from 19–21 August 2026 at Southern Sun Cape Sun in Cape Town, focusing on industry growth, destination development, technology, conservation priorities, and changing traveller expectations.

Industry leaders to take the stage

The programme features key figures from across the tourism, hospitality, and public sectors, including Southern Sun chief executive officer Marcel von Aulock, Yellowwoods executive chairman Adrian Enthoven, V&A Waterfront chief executive officer Graham Wood, Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth Alderman James Vos, Cape Town Tourism chief executive officer Enver Duminy, and Western Cape Government deputy director general for economic development and tourism Rashid Toefy.

Representatives from organisations including SANParks, Rhino Africa, Africa's Eden, Wesgro, Dream Hotels & Resorts, the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, Nielsen Sports, Londolozi, Wild Wings Safaris, Isibindi Africa Lodges, and Motsamayi Tourism Group will also participate across the three-day agenda.

Key programme themes

Key sessions on the conference agenda include:

• SANParks at 100: Legacy, Growth and the Road Ahead

• The South African Business Landscape: Navigating Change and Creating Opportunity

• The V&A Waterfront: Reinvention, Relevance and the Road Ahead

• Panorama Reimagined & Wild Eastern Cape: Destination Reinvention and Regional Competitiveness

• The Collaboration Advantage: How Government and Industry Are Building a Common Roadmap for Tourism Growth

• Beyond the Middle East Horizon: New Markets, New Routes and the Courage to Grow

• Reimagining Tourism, Together: Building a More Competitive, Connected and Inclusive Southern Africa

Satsa chief executive officer David Frost highlighted that the conference is structured to foster collaboration at a critical point for the sector: "Tourism has always been one of South Africa's greatest strengths, but the environment in which we operate is changing rapidly. Success will increasingly depend on our ability to collaborate, adapt and embrace new ways of thinking.

"Satsa Conference 2026 brings together the people, ideas and partnerships that will help shape tourism's next chapter. More than a conference, it is where our industry comes together to challenge thinking, build relationships and create momentum for the future."

Driving sector dialogue

Satsa chairperson Oupa Pilane noted that the curated sessions aim to provide practical value for delegates navigating evolving market conditions: "This year's programme has been carefully curated to bring together some of the most influential voices from across business, conservation, government and tourism.

"By creating space for meaningful dialogue and practical insight, we hope delegates leave not only inspired, but equipped with new ideas, stronger partnerships and renewed confidence in the future of our industry."