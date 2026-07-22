TBCSA and TOMSA roll out new Trevor Noah campaign for international tourism

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA) have officially launched the second Tourism in South Africa with Trevor Noah campaign, titled Don’t Say We Didn’t Tell You, reinforcing their commitment to growing international tourism demand and strengthening one of South Africa’s most important economic sectors.

Source: Supplied | Trevor Noah, South African comedian and writer

Building on the success of the first Trevor Noah campaign in 2023, the latest campaign once again partners with one of South Africa’s most recognisable global voices to inspire international travellers to choose South Africa.

Investing in economic growth

For TBCSA, the campaign represents far more than destination marketing. It is a strategic investment in growing tourism demand, supporting businesses and creating jobs. Tourism remains one of South Africa’s most important economic sectors, supporting just under one million jobs, with one in every 18 jobs in South Africa linked to the tourism sector.

TBCSA chairman Jerry Mabena said destination marketing should be viewed as an investment in economic growth rather than advertising alone: "When people think about tourism campaigns, they often think about beautiful scenery and memorable experiences. South Africa has all of that. But this campaign is about something much bigger.

"Every additional visitor supports businesses, creates jobs and contributes to economic growth. Growing demand for South Africa as a destination is an investment in our tourism economy and in the livelihoods of the people who depend on it."

Sector-wide collective investment

The campaign has been funded through TOMSA, the tourism industry’s collective destination marketing initiative, enabling tourism businesses to invest together in promoting South Africa to international travellers.

Franco Jordaan, chairperson of the TOMSA Board, said the campaign demonstrates the value of collective investment by the tourism industry: "TOMSA exists because no single tourism business can market South Africa to the world on its own.

"By investing together, we can support campaigns that create demand for South Africa and deliver value across the tourism sector. This campaign is another example of the industry investing in its own future."

Global campaign rollout

The campaign’s central message, Don’t Say We Didn’t Tell You, is both an invitation and a promise. It reflects the confidence that once travellers experience South Africa’s people, wildlife, food, adventure, heritage and natural beauty, they will understand why so many visitors return.

Source: Supplied

Trevor Noah’s global reach and authentic connection to South Africa make him a compelling voice to showcase the country to millions of potential travellers.

The campaign will be flighted across key international markets through a targeted digital campaign.

TBCSA members and TOMSA contributors will also be able to use the campaign across their own websites, social media platforms, events and marketing activities, creating a coordinated industry effort to amplify South Africa’s tourism message around the world.

As competition for international travellers intensifies, TBCSA believes sustained investment in destination marketing remains essential to growing visitor numbers, supporting tourism businesses and strengthening South Africa’s tourism economy.