Cape Town tourism sector signals confidence amid global tensions

City's business and public sector leadership align on a resilience strategy as people continue to travel despite global uncertainty.

SAACI CEO, Glenton de Kock, Western Cape Government director (Economic Development and Tourism), Tshegang Chipeya, head of Market Development at Santam, Neptal Khoza, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy, CEO of Accelerate, Ryan Ravens, City of Cape Town chief economist, Paul Court.

Despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, disrupted aviation corridors, and heightened global economic uncertainty, Cape Town's senior business and public sector leaders have delivered a unified message: people are still travelling, and Cape Town is well placed to gain market share as global travel patterns shift in its favour.

That was the central finding of the recently held CEO Roundtable at the Century City Convention Centre. Across aviation, banking, insurance, hospitality, retail, and government, the consensus was clear: the current period is a short-term shock, not a structural decline. Destinations that are stable, accessible, and high value not only survive such moments but also grow through them.

Cape Town, delegates agreed, is exactly that destination. Its natural assets, world-class infrastructure, favourable exchange rate, and growing reputation as a premier business events hub place it in a stronger competitive position than most other destinations.

Navigating turbulence

The roundtable, co-hosted by Cape Town Tourism and Accelerate Cape Town and sponsored by Santam, brought together leaders across sectors to assess economic risks and identify strategies to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainty. Economists Arthur Kamp of Sanlam Investment Group and Paul Court of the City of Cape Town framed the current landscape: volatile, yes, but navigable and, in some respects, full of opportunity for a destination like Cape Town.

The ripple effects of instability in the Middle East on oil prices, flight paths, insurance risk, and investor confidence are real, but so is Cape Town's track record of recovery. The city has weathered global shocks before and emerged stronger. The question raised throughout the morning was not whether Cape Town can weather this moment, but how boldly and cohesively it chooses to act.

Enver Duminy (Cape Town Tourism) is deep in conversation with Paul van den Brink (Wesgro) Alderman James Vos addressing the industry and government leaders

Tourism demands honest leadership

CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy, says: “Tourism remains resilient, but resilience today demands preparation. Global shocks are increasingly frequent, and our industry must build this reality into how we operate and compete. Cape Town Tourism is pressing ahead with a newly launched domestic campaign to help reignite local travel demand. But we must also be honest about the pressures facing the sector. Domestic travel is declining, and when South Africans travel less, the impact is felt across jobs, small businesses and the broader economy.

"In too many boardrooms and government spaces, technology has become a substitute for travel and human connection. We need to reclaim that ground. Tourism is not just an economic driver; it also fosters understanding, relationships and shared experiences. No algorithm can replace the value of people connecting with one another.”

Enabling conditions for growth

Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, reaffirmed the City’s role as an active enabler: “We have navigated uncertainty before, and Cape Town has consistently emerged stronger because we act, adapt and work together. Our natural assets and infrastructure give us a powerful competitive edge, but our real strength lies in uniting public- and private-sector leadership around decisive action. The City remains firmly committed to creating the conditions that attract investors, visitors and businesses, and to ensuring momentum doesn’t falter in times of uncertainty.

"One example of this is our Ease of Doing Business Index, the first of its kind developed by an African city, which tracks business-facing processes and turnaround times to cut red tape, unlock investment, and create a more enabling environment for growth. If anything, moments like these sharpen our focus and accelerate our ambition.”

British Consul General Colin Leeman addressing leaders from tourism, aviation, finance, and government, discussing resilience in travel demand and Cape Town’s positioning amid global economic uncertainty

Confidence as a competitive advantage

CEO of Accelerate Cape Town, Ryan Ravens, pointed to the signal that the gathering sent in its own right: “The strength in that room wasn’t just the conversation, it was the calibre of leadership and the candid engagement with risk and opportunity. That is a competitive advantage for Cape Town. We don’t have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach, and we don’t need one. Our fundamentals are strong, our partnerships are deep, and our track record is proven. Global uncertainty doesn’t weaken Cape Town’s value proposition; instead, for the right traveller, investor and business, it sharpens it and makes it more compelling.”

What comes next

Cape Town Tourism will release the Economic Value of Tourism report for 2025 next week, providing updated data on the sector's contribution to employment, GDP, and spending by domestic and international visitors. The findings will inform investment and policy decisions across the public and private sectors as Cape Town sharpens its response to the current global environment.

The dialogue will continue across aviation, finance, hospitality, government, and the diplomatic community, with a shared understanding that, in volatile times, coordinated confidence is Cape Town's most valuable currency.



