Cape Town Tourism launches 2026 Visitor’s Guide and it’s beautifully Cape Town

The new My Cape Town-themed guide is out, and locals are doing all the talking.

Cape Town Tourism’s 2026 Visitors' Guide is out, and this year it's doing things differently. The guide ditches the standard tourist checklist in favour of something far more compelling: Cape Town, as told by the Capetonians who know and love it best.

Themed around the award-winning social media series My Cape Town, the guide invites visitors to experience the Mother City through authentic local voices, from favourite neighbourhoods and secret lunch spots to the kind of insider knowledge no algorithm can serve up. Because Cape Town is a lekker place, and the best parts of it don't appear on any map. They're discovered with locals.

Flip (or click!) through, and you'll find real Capetonians sharing their favourite spots to chow and jol, their hidden gems, and their honest tips. The kind of city knowledge that makes a visit feel less like tourism and more like coming home. Every local knows a few things visitors don't, like how a blue-sky morning can turn into four seasons before lunch (ja, always bring a jacket), or that when it comes to tracking down the best koesisters, gatsbys, or braaivleis, you ask a local.

We didn't just slap together a list of tourist traps. Oh no. Cape Town Tourism called in the big guns, actual Capetonians who eat, sleep, and breathe this city, and asked them to spill their best-kept secrets.

Marc Lottering, comedian, actor, and national treasure, gave us his Cape Town. The man who has made the whole country cry-laugh for decades knows every corner of this city worth knowing, and he's sharing it all. Expect the unexpected (and maybe a punchline or two).

Francois van Coke, the rocker with a golden heart and probably sand in his guitar strings, brings his take on the Mother City. Whether it's a tucked-away music venue or a spot where the sunset hits just right, Francois knows where the magic lives.

Chef and foodie extraordinaire Karen Dudley, the woman behind the legendary The Kitchen in Woodstock needs no introduction. Karen's Cape Town is a flavour journey. If she points you somewhere to eat, you go. Full stop. No questions asked.

Acclaimed actress Jawaahier Petersen brings her personal neighbourhood love letters to the page. At the same time, TikTok sensation Aakifah Slarmie shares the kind of spots that make you stop mid-scroll and step outside.

“This guide is a celebration of everything that makes Cape Town extraordinary,” says Cape Town Tourism’s chief marketing officer, Briony Brookes. “It’s not your average tourist pamphlet. It's a love letter to the Mother City, written by the people who live here. Think: favourite neighbourhoods and hidden lunch spots. The experiences that make Cape Town feel like home. The rhythm, the flavour, the people. It's a guide built on authentic voices and real connections, giving visitors an insider's pass to a side of Cape Town that no ordinary tourist map could offer.”

The City’s Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth and Tourism, James Vos, says the guide reflects the broader value of tourism to the city and its communities.

“Cape Town’s visitor economy is one of our greatest strengths because its impact extends far beyond tourism. Every traveller who explores our neighbourhoods, supports local businesses, experiences our culture and connects with our people contributes directly to jobs, entrepreneurship and economic growth across the city.

"For me, it goes beyond simply showcasing destinations; it is about directing support towards the businesses and entrepreneurs who benefit directly from visitor spending, because that is where the real magic happens in terms of economic spin-off and job creation across the sector. Guides like this help visitors move beyond the postcard version of Cape Town and engage more deeply with the destination, creating memorable experiences that turn first-time visitors into lifelong ambassadors for our city,” says Vos.

That’s the magic of Cape Town. The bucket-list activities are incredible, but so are the in-between moments. The neighbourhood you didn't plan to visit. The conversation that turns into a recommendation. The koesister you spotted through a bakery window and just had to have. The guide captures all of that and hands it to visitors before they've even touched down.

Copies of the official Cape Town Tourism visitors' guide are available at several Visitor Information Centres across the city, or visitors can download it online.



