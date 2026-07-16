From traditional sponsorship visibility to an immersive experience

Recently, King Pie transformed its sponsorship of The Masked Singer South Africa into an immersive brand experience.

Recently, King Pie transformed its sponsorship of the Masked Singer South Africa into an immersive brand experience (image supplied0

The activation extended beyond product sampling to build positive emotional associations, encourage conversation and reinforce King Pie's position as a brand that delivers A Taste of Comfort wherever people encounter the brand.

Rather than simply seeing the King Pie logo, audiences experienced the brand's personality through hospitality, interaction and shared moments of enjoyment.

More than a tagline

At King Pie A Taste of Comfort is more than a tagline—it's a promise. A promise that every interaction with the brand should leave people feeling welcomed, valued and cared for.

That philosophy shaped King Pie's partnership with The Masked Singer South Africa, where the objective extended far beyond traditional sponsorship visibility.

It was about bringing the brand promise to life through meaningful experiences that reflected the warmth, generosity and personality synonymous with King Pie.

The opportunity

Every live television production follows a carefully choreographed process. Audience members arrive well before filming begins and become part of the production journey long before the cameras roll.

Rather than viewing this as simply part of the show's logistics, King Pie recognised an opportunity to enhance the overall audience experience by ensuring that every touchpoint reflected A Taste of Comfort.

The question became: How do we ensure that every interaction with King Pie leaves people feeling welcomed, appreciated and part of something special?

The insight

Experiential marketing is at its most powerful when it enhances an experience people have already chosen to be part of.

King Pie understood that audience members had made a conscious decision to spend their day immersed in one of South Africa's most exciting entertainment productions.

That commitment deserved to be met with the same warmth and hospitality that customers experience every day in King Pie stores.

Rather than focusing solely on product visibility, the brand focused on creating genuine moments of comfort, connection and enjoyment—bringing A Taste of Comfort to life beyond the counter.

The strategy

Working alongside its experiential marketing partner, Black Cherrie Management Holdings, King Pie developed an interactive audience engagement programme that complemented the energy and excitement of The Masked Singer South Africa.

This included:

Interactive games and audience challenges



Brand ambassadors engaging directly with guests



Freshly served King Pie meals

Branded prizes and giveaways



Immersive photo opportunities



High-energy entertainment designed to maintain excitement throughout the audience's journey.

Every element was intentionally designed to encourage participation rather than observation, ensuring audiences experienced the brand in a way that felt authentic, memorable and true to King Pie's promise of A Taste of Comfort.

A lesson in experiential marketing

Successful partnerships are no longer measured solely by visibility.

They are measured by the quality of the experiences they create.

King Pie's partnership with The Masked Singer South Africa demonstrates that innovation is not always about creating something entirely new.

Sometimes, it is about recognising an opportunity to elevate an already memorable experience through thoughtful, people-centred engagement.

By placing people at the heart of the activation, King Pie transformed every audience interaction into A Taste of Comfort—building trust, affinity and lasting brand love, one meaningful moment at a time.

"At King Pie, A Taste of Comfort is our promise to every customer. Our partnership with The Masked Singer South Africa allowed us to bring that promise to life in a unique way,” says Bantu Vazi, head of marketing, King Pie.

“Rather than simply being present, we wanted every audience member to feel welcomed, appreciated and part of an unforgettable experience.

“When people leave with a smile, a memorable experience and a positive connection to our brand, we've achieved something far more valuable than visibility—we've created lasting brand affinity,” Vazi adds.