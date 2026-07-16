Kena Outdoor launches “From Inventory to Influence” as it joins the OMC

Kena Outdoor has launched From Inventory to Influence, a new strategic direction that enhances how the company presents and sells its national outdoor media network. Supported by Kena’s membership of the Out of Home Measurement Council (OMC), the shift is designed to help agencies, advertisers and brands understand not only where Kena’s sites are located, but who they reach, how people move through those environments and the role each placement can play in a campaign.



“It is exciting to welcome Kena Outdoor into the OMC because every new member helps strengthen the quality and usefulness of Out of Home measurement. At the end of the day, agencies and advertisers need information they can understand, compare and use with confidence. Kena’s participation brings its inventory into that shared measurement environment and supports better-informed planning across the industry.” Trish Guilford | General manager, Out of Home Measurement Council





“Kena Outdoor has always delivered premium visibility across South Africa. The market has changed. As such, visibility now needs to be supported by stronger intelligence, measurement and commercial relevance. From Inventory to Influence reflects the next chapter of our business, one where we help brands understand not only where they are seen, but why that visibility matters.” Richard Rachidi | Managing director, Kena Outdoor



Richard Rachidi, managing director, Kena Outdoor.

In the Out of Home industry, inventory refers to the billboards, digital screens and other outdoor media sites a media owner has available. For Kena, moving from inventory to influence means going beyond presenting sites only through their location, format, size and availability.

It means helping clients understand the audience around a site, how people move through the environment, the context that gives the placement value and the campaign role it can play.

This responds to a broader shift in the media market. As advertisers place greater emphasis on accountability, relevance and campaign performance, Out of Home can no longer be sold only through location, format and rate card. Agencies and advertisers increasingly need clearer information to help them assess how outdoor placements contribute to broader communication and business objectives.

Kena’s national network includes more than 200 advertising sites across major roads, movement corridors, commuter routes, retail environments, landmark locations and high-movement public spaces.

The business provides both static and digital outdoor media opportunities in the places where South Africans live, work, commute, shop, trade and gather.

Through the OMC membership, participating Kena sites can be planned and evaluated using recognised audience measurement. This gives agencies and advertisers a stronger basis for comparing opportunities, understanding potential audience exposure and aligning outdoor media investment with campaign objectives.

Mahlatse Kekana, general manager, Kena Outdoor.



Measurement does not create influence on its own. It provides the evidence needed to understand, plan and value visibility more intelligently. Mahlatse Kekana | General manager, Kena Outdoor



Kena is also strengthening how its sites are packaged and presented to the market. Site information will increasingly bring together audience, movement, location context, campaign role, measurement and best-use opportunities.

This allows a billboard to be understood as more than a structure on a road. It becomes a media opportunity located within a specific audience, movement pattern and commercial environment.

For more than 23 years, Kena Outdoor has helped brands build visibility across South Africa. From Inventory to Influence builds on that history by adding stronger audience understanding, measurement and commercial context to the visibility the company delivers.

The ambition remains simple: to place brands where South Africa moves and help clients understand why those places matter.

About Kena Outdoor

Founded in 2002, Kena Outdoor (Pty) Ltd is an independent South African Out of Home media company with a national network of more than 200 advertising sites across roads, commuter environments, retail routes, landmark locations and high-movement public spaces.

As a member of the Out of Home Measurement Council, Kena can support the planning and evaluation of participating inventory using an industry-recognised audience currency. The company provides outdoor media solutions across static and digital formats, helping advertisers, agencies and brands build visibility in the places where South Africans move, gather, shop, work and live.



