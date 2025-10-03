From billboards to stages: How OOH amplified Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025

“As a media sponsor, our role was not just to advertise the event but to amplify the cultural experience,” said Lesedi Mnisi, account manager at Kena Outdoor. “Out-of-home media has the power to bridge the gap between commuters and concertgoers, creating anticipation that translates into participation. For us, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz was a demonstration of how visibility can become culture.”

Audiences at the Sandton Convention Centre experienced the diverse sounds of Africa and the world across four stages:



A highlight moment came when Esperanza Spalding delivered her multifaceted genius in collaboration with saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane, creating a memorable international jazz fusion.

Another standout on the Mbira Stage was R&B star Elaine, who glittered and glowed through her set. With her signature songs 'You’re the One' and 'Shine', she had the crowd singing and dancing along. Her pure joy was contagious, embodying the very spirit of the festival: music as connection, music as participation.

Elaine – Night 1 of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

“Celebrating Joy of Jazz during Heritage Month (September) was deeply symbolic,” added Nontobeko Ngema, sales manager at Kena Outdoor. “Our platforms carried not just the message of a festival, but the spirit of heritage and cultural pride. For us, OOH is a canvas that reflects the diversity and creativity of South Africa.”

Arty jazz expressions and economic ripple effects

'Deep in the heART of Jazz' lies an art form that fuses sound, visuals, and performance into a multitude of immersive experiences. At the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, the music was amplified by creative expressions that blended live performance, photography, and visual art, pushing the boundaries of how audiences encounter art and culture.

Kena Outdoor’s own in-house photographer, Zithobe “Zeeus” Nhlapo, captured this essence masterfully, documenting the pure joy of the festival, from the electrifying energy of artists on stage to the wide range of concertgoers in attendance. These moments become more than memories; they are multimedia performances in themselves, celebrating the creativity, vibrancy, and emotional power of jazz.

Beyond artistry, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is also an economic driver. Hotels in Sandton filled, restaurants buzzed, and transport hubs thrived.

“Cultural events like Joy of Jazz also stimulate local economies,” continued Nontobeko Ngema, sales manager at Kena Outdoor. “From hospitality and tourism to transport and small businesses, the ripple effect is powerful. By amplifying events through OOH, we help cities like Johannesburg showcase their vibrancy and attract both local and international participation.”

Capturing the Joy of Jazz

From global icons to homegrown legends, Zeeus’ lens told the story of jazz as both sound and spectacle Malian legend Oumou Sangaré bringing the Conga Stage to life with her unmistakable soul and ancestral rhythm as she invited Thandiswa Mazwai to join her Esperanza Spalding in a moment of transcendent jazz fusion on the Diphala Stage

Lakecia Benjamin — igniting the audience with her powerhouse saxophone performance Berita shimmering on the Mbira Stage Meshell Ndegeocello — weaving basslines that grounded the festival in eclectic soul

Vusi Mahlasela – South Africa’s living legend moving hearts across generations Nomfundo Xaluva – multi-award winning jazz vocalist Tresor at Mbira Stage on Night 2

All images captured by Zithobe 'Zeeus' Nhlapo.



