South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    From billboards to stages: How OOH amplified Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025

    Stretching from the highways leading to OR Tambo International Airport to the streets of Sandton, Soweto, and Carnival City, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025 was made visible long before the first note was played. As proud media sponsor, Kena Outdoor carried the story of Joy of Jazz across the cityscape with bold billboards and digital screens, transforming Johannesburg into a stage and showcasing the power of out-of-home (OOH) media to move people from awareness to participation.
    Issued by Kena Outdoor
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    From billboards to stages: How OOH amplified Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025

    Amplifying the cultural experience

    “As a media sponsor, our role was not just to advertise the event but to amplify the cultural experience,” said Lesedi Mnisi, account manager at Kena Outdoor. “Out-of-home media has the power to bridge the gap between commuters and concertgoers, creating anticipation that translates into participation. For us, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz was a demonstration of how visibility can become culture.”

    Inside the festival: A living archive of sound

    Audiences at the Sandton Convention Centre experienced the diverse sounds of Africa and the world across four stages:

  • Dinaledi for the die-hard jazz enthusiasts.
  • Conga, which united the African continent and had crowds on their feet.
  • Mbira, showcasing South Africa’s most exciting contemporary hitmakers like Berita, whose performance had audiences ready to celebrate wedding season.
  • Diphala, where international icons including Esperanza Spalding and Oumou Sangaré performed alongside South African legends like Thandiswa Mazwai.

    A highlight moment came when Esperanza Spalding delivered her multifaceted genius in collaboration with saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane, creating a memorable international jazz fusion.

    Another standout on the Mbira Stage was R&B star Elaine, who glittered and glowed through her set. With her signature songs 'You’re the One' and 'Shine', she had the crowd singing and dancing along. Her pure joy was contagious, embodying the very spirit of the festival: music as connection, music as participation.

    Elaine – Night 1 of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
    Elaine – Night 1 of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

    “Celebrating Joy of Jazz during Heritage Month (September) was deeply symbolic,” added Nontobeko Ngema, sales manager at Kena Outdoor. “Our platforms carried not just the message of a festival, but the spirit of heritage and cultural pride. For us, OOH is a canvas that reflects the diversity and creativity of South Africa.”

    Arty jazz expressions and economic ripple effects

    'Deep in the heART of Jazz' lies an art form that fuses sound, visuals, and performance into a multitude of immersive experiences. At the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, the music was amplified by creative expressions that blended live performance, photography, and visual art, pushing the boundaries of how audiences encounter art and culture.

    Kena Outdoor’s own in-house photographer, Zithobe “Zeeus” Nhlapo, captured this essence masterfully, documenting the pure joy of the festival, from the electrifying energy of artists on stage to the wide range of concertgoers in attendance. These moments become more than memories; they are multimedia performances in themselves, celebrating the creativity, vibrancy, and emotional power of jazz.

    Beyond artistry, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is also an economic driver. Hotels in Sandton filled, restaurants buzzed, and transport hubs thrived.
    “Cultural events like Joy of Jazz also stimulate local economies,” continued Nontobeko Ngema, sales manager at Kena Outdoor. “From hospitality and tourism to transport and small businesses, the ripple effect is powerful. By amplifying events through OOH, we help cities like Johannesburg showcase their vibrancy and attract both local and international participation.”

    Capturing the Joy of Jazz

    From global icons to homegrown legends, Zeeus’ lens told the story of jazz as both sound and spectacle
    From global icons to homegrown legends, Zeeus’ lens told the story of jazz as both sound and spectacle
    Malian legend Oumou Sangaré bringing the Conga Stage to life with her unmistakable soul and ancestral rhythm as she invited Thandiswa Mazwai to join her
    Malian legend Oumou Sangaré bringing the Conga Stage to life with her unmistakable soul and ancestral rhythm as she invited Thandiswa Mazwai to join her
    Esperanza Spalding in a moment of transcendent jazz fusion on the Diphala Stage
    Esperanza Spalding in a moment of transcendent jazz fusion on the Diphala Stage
    Lakecia Benjamin — igniting the audience with her powerhouse saxophone performance
    Lakecia Benjamin — igniting the audience with her powerhouse saxophone performance
    Berita shimmering on the Mbira Stage
    Berita shimmering on the Mbira Stage
    Meshell Ndegeocello — weaving basslines that grounded the festival in eclectic soul
    Meshell Ndegeocello — weaving basslines that grounded the festival in eclectic soul
    Vusi Mahlasela – South Africa’s living legend moving hearts across generations
    Vusi Mahlasela – South Africa’s living legend moving hearts across generations
    Nomfundo Xaluva – multi-award winning jazz vocalist
    Nomfundo Xaluva – multi-award winning jazz vocalist
    Tresor at Mbira Stage on Night 2
    Tresor at Mbira Stage on Night 2

    All images captured by Zithobe 'Zeeus' Nhlapo.

    • Read more: Standard Bank, Joy of Jazz, Carnival City, Linda Sikhakhane, Kena Outdoor
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Kena Outdoor
    Kena Outdoor is a Billboard Media Owner & Brand Communications Specialist that offers a selection of High Impact Billboards across SA.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Direct Sales Account ExecutiveJohannesburgTractor Outdoor3 Sep
    Site DeveloperCenturionBrand IQ3 Sep
    Sales RepresentativePinetownWorldwide Positions2 Sep
    More jobs
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz