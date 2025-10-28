Aquafresh Libraries: Building confidence through care and literacy

Haleon and Kena Outdoor partner to bring bright smiles and learning spaces to South African schools.

In a powerful expression of purpose and partnership, Haleon South Africa, through its trusted oral care brand Aquafresh, joined forces with Kena Outdoor to open a brand-new Aquafresh Confidence Library at Kid Maponya Primary School in Kagiso this October. The initiative formed part of a growing national movement designed to promote literacy, confidence, and oral health education among young learners, proving that every bright smile begins with a curious mind.

Seeding confidence where it matters most

With studies showing that around 69% of South African learners cannot read for meaning, the Aquafresh Library project aims to tackle this challenge head-on by creating safe, colourful learning spaces filled with the books that the Kena Outdoor team supplied, along with the library containers. For Haleon, the company behind household brands such as Aquafresh, Sensodyne, and Parodontax, the connection between oral health and self-confidence is profound.

“We are here to seed a legacy in response to a dire need within South Africa’s education system, where they don’t have an understanding of reading with meaning,” said Kanyisa Qhutwya, Oral Health Care marketing manager at Haleon. “Aquafresh stands for confidence – and for us, confidence is broader than just beauty. It begins with knowledge. When you nurture the mind, you give a child the gift of self-belief, the courage to speak up, and the ability to shape their own story. Through Aquafresh Libraries, we’re creating access to both education and empowerment.”

A day of learning, laughter, and lasting impact

The day’s celebration included the official ribbon-cutting of the blue Aquafresh Library, attended by teachers, parents, community members, and representatives from Haleon and Kena Outdoor. Foundation-phase learners were treated to an engaging oral health education session, led by presenters Monica, aka Miss Aquafresh and Miss Yanga, who guided them through brushing techniques using a giant teeth-and-gum model and inspired them to define confidence in their own words.

Kena and Haleon team at the official ribbon-cutting of the new library at Kid Maponya Primary School

When asked what confidence meant to them, the children’s voices filled the room with heart-warming answers like 'believing in yourself'.

It was a moment that perfectly captured the initiative’s motive, which speaks to confidence being built not only through smiles but also through understanding.

The meaning behind the stripes

During the session, the learners were thrilled to uncover the deeper meaning behind Aquafresh’s iconic triple stripe, a symbol they recognised but had never truly understood.

It was explained to them that each colour carries a message of holistic care: red for healthy gums, white for strong teeth and blue for fresh breath.

As the bright stripes came to life in the children’s hands, they began to see how caring for their teeth connects to caring for themselves and how confidence begins with daily acts of self-care. They also learned that Aquafresh is its own trusted toothpaste brand and not 'Colgate' as it’s commonly associated with all toothpastes.

The learning quickly turned to joy as the children joined in the catchy 'Brush Brush' song and dance, turning education into a fun and interactive celebration. Laughter and excitement echoed across the sports court as each learner received an Aquafresh Oral Care Pack, complete with toothpaste, a toothbrush, and an educational leaflet to take home and share with their families.

Partnership for purpose

For Kena Outdoor, Haleon’s strategic out-of-home and community engagement partner, the initiative illustrates the company’s belief that visibility must translate into value.

“Partnerships like this show what happens when brands invest with heart,” said Nora Ramaboke, sales coordinator at Kena Outdoor. “At Kena, our philosophy ‘Get Seen with Kena’ goes beyond billboards. It’s about bringing brand purpose to life in ways that create lasting community impact. Seeing children learn, smile, and gain confidence – that’s what real visibility looks like.”

Together, Haleon and Kena have already launched about 15 Aquafresh Libraries across the country, with an ambitious goal to reach 50 schools by next year, ensuring that more children gain access to both books and better oral health.

Building a legacy of literacy and health

The Aquafresh Libraries Initiative is redefining what corporate social investment looks like – blending education, health, and brand purpose to deliver measurable, heartfelt change.

Each library stands as a beacon of confidence, care, and curiosity, reminding every learner that their smile and their story matters.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface,” added Qhutwya. “This is not a campaign – it’s a commitment to a generation of confident readers, dreamers, and future leaders.”



