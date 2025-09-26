Human8 named finalist in three global research awards

According to Human8, the future of marketing insights lies not in AI alone, but in building the ‘human spark’ into brands. The consultancy’s three award-nominated projects, with Philips, Mars, and Haleon, reflect this philosophy in action.

“In a world increasingly shaped by automation and AI, brands risk losing the very thing that makes them distinctive, their human spark. At Human8, we believe growth starts with people, not just data. That’s why we use AI not to replace human insight, but to amplify it, combining empathy, behavioral understanding, and cultural foresight to inspire bold ideas and meaningful brand action.” said Tim Wragg, CEO, Human8.

Here’s some insight on the nominated client work:

Philips: Accelerating innovation with AI and qualitative insight, nominated for the 2025 Esomar Excellence in AI & Automation in Market Research Award

To help Philips innovate faster while maintaining sight of real consumer needs, Human8 introduced AI-canvas workshops that combine qualitative insights from online communities with proprietary AI tools. This approach enabled Philips to make quicker, more confident decisions in product development, embedding the voice of the consumer into every stage of the process. The result: accelerated innovation cycles, reduced risk, and propositions that resonate more deeply with people’s lives.



“This new way of working helps us put the real needs of real people at the heart of everything we do.” – Mathilde Beljaarts, Philips Personal Health

Mars: Bringing emotion into snacking strategy, nominated for the 2025 Esomar Research Impact Award

Mars partnered with Human8 to deepen its understanding of global snacking behavior by adding emotional and cultural context to existing quantitative data. Through a mix of immersive techniques, including consumer-generated playlists and visually designed workshop spaces, the project helped stakeholders connect with the emotional drivers behind snacking. These insights now inform long-term brand strategies across six markets and eight brands, demonstrating how emotional resonance can elevate consumer centricity.



“Human8 has become a true strategic partner for our front-end innovation. Their ability to turn complex global workstreams into clear, actionable playbooks, and bring insights to life in a way that energizes our teams, has been game-changing.” – Selma Van ‘t Hul, Mars Global Chocolate Portfolio Human Intelligence

Haleon: Unlocking bold ideas in sexual wellness, nominated for the 2025 Quirk’s Health Care Research Project Award

To support Haleon’s US launch of Eroxon, Human8 conducted deep qualitative research to uncover the emotional and relational dynamics surrounding erectile dysfunction. By engaging directly with gay and bisexual men and their partners, the project revealed powerful human truths that challenged assumptions and inspired bold, empathetic messaging. These insights didn’t just inform communication, they sparked big ideas that helped Haleon position Eroxon as a pioneering brand in sexual wellness, grounded in real experiences and emotional resonance.



“Human8 created a safe and empathetic space where men felt comfortable engaging in open and honest conversations.” – Cynthia Herdman, Haleon Consumer Insights lead

To conclude, Tom De Ruyck, chief growth officer at Human8 commented: “These nominations are a testament to the strong partnerships we’ve built with clients who are willing to explore bold ideas and act on what truly matters to people. We’re proud to co-create work that not only drives brand growth but also contributes to the broader industry conversation. Sharing these cases is our way of giving back, showing how human and cultural insights can inspire meaningful change across sectors.”

Final winners will be announced at the following ceremonies:



Esomar Awards: Tuesday, 30 September 2025 at the Esomar Congress in Prague.



Quirk’s Awards: November 19, 2025 during the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Celebration.



