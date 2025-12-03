Human8’s Charles Sithole named to Global 30Under30 list by Significant Insights

From stepping into research out of curiosity to becoming one of the youngest board directors of the Southern African Market Research Association (Samra), Charles has built a career focused on turning human understanding into actionable strategies for leading brands. At Human8, he works across multiple sectors, helping clients connect with people in meaningful ways.

Reflecting on the recognition, Charles Sithole said:

“A career in insights gives you a backstage pass to how the world actually works. Being named to the Global 30Under30 list is an incredible honor and a reminder of how far curiosity, unwavering support from a great team and hard work can take you.”

Commenting on the achievement, Marlé Mans, team director at Human8 South Africa, added:

“Charles’s recognition is a proud moment for our team. His ability to combine cultural understanding with analytical rigor makes him a true research talent, and we’re thrilled to see his work acknowledged on a global stage.”

The Global 30Under30 initiative shines a spotlight on emerging talent driving progress in the insights profession. Charles’s inclusion underscores the growing influence of African voices in shaping global research practices.

Read more about Charles’s journey in his full interview with Significant Insights https://www.significantinsightsmedia.com/30under30-nominee-charles-sithole/



