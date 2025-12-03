South Africa
Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OffernetHOT 102.7FMOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaFibre CircleBrave GroupHuman8Publicis Groupe AfricaSafreaDentsuBroad MediaDMASATLC Worldwide AfricaJoe PublicThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Human8’s Charles Sithole named to Global 30Under30 list by Significant Insights

    Charles Sithole, senior insight consultant at Human8 South Africa (previously known as Columinate), has been recognised on the 2025 Global 30Under30 list by Significant Insights. This annual program celebrates young professionals under 30 who are making a meaningful impact in the market research and insights industry worldwide.
    Issued by Human8
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Human8&#x2019;s Charles Sithole named to Global 30Under30 list by Significant Insights

    From stepping into research out of curiosity to becoming one of the youngest board directors of the Southern African Market Research Association (Samra), Charles has built a career focused on turning human understanding into actionable strategies for leading brands. At Human8, he works across multiple sectors, helping clients connect with people in meaningful ways.

    Reflecting on the recognition, Charles Sithole said:
    A career in insights gives you a backstage pass to how the world actually works. Being named to the Global 30Under30 list is an incredible honor and a reminder of how far curiosity, unwavering support from a great team and hard work can take you.”

    Commenting on the achievement, Marlé Mans, team director at Human8 South Africa, added:
    Charles’s recognition is a proud moment for our team. His ability to combine cultural understanding with analytical rigor makes him a true research talent, and we’re thrilled to see his work acknowledged on a global stage.”

    The Global 30Under30 initiative shines a spotlight on emerging talent driving progress in the insights profession. Charles’s inclusion underscores the growing influence of African voices in shaping global research practices.

    Read more about Charles’s journey in his full interview with Significant Insights https://www.significantinsightsmedia.com/30under30-nominee-charles-sithole/

    Read more: market research, Human8
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Human8
    South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz