    South African digital banking users call for smarter, more personalised experiences

    Human8’s SITEisfaction® 2025 report offers a glimpse into the future of CX.
    Issued by Human8
    1 Oct 2025
    South African digital banking users call for smarter, more personalised experiences

    South African consumers are increasingly expecting their banking apps to do more than just work; they want them to understand, adapt and anticipate. This is one of the key findings from the 2025 edition of SITEisfaction®, the annual digital banking satisfaction survey conducted by Human8, the global market research consultancy formerly known as Columinate.

    Now in its 13th year, SITEisfaction® remains the only study focused exclusively on digital banking services in South Africa. Drawing on feedback from over 35,000 users since its launch, the survey offers a detailed view into how consumers interact with internet and mobile banking platforms and what they expect from them.

    This year’s results highlight a growing demand for personalisation and contextual intelligence. Users are calling for apps that “listen” to their behaviours, learn from their preferences, and respond with tailored experiences. Features like context-aware authentication, which adapts security protocols based on user behaviour and location, are increasingly seen as standard rather than advanced.

    There’s also evidence of liquid expectations, the idea that consumers now expect the same level of personalisation and ease across all digital platforms, regardless of category. If a music app can curate content based on mood and habits, why shouldn’t a banking app do the same?

    These findings resonate with broader global trends as highlighted in Human8’s recent global What Matters 2025 report which explores shifting consumer expectations worldwide.

    According to Bronwyn Penny, Senior Insights Manager at Human8 South Africa: “What we’re seeing locally aligns with what our global teams are uncovering, a shift from transactional efficiency to emotionally intelligent design. The SITEisfaction® results reinforce the need for brands to move beyond fixing pain points and start crafting experiences that feel genuinely personal and intuitive.”

    Human8’s global customer experience offering, developed in response to these evolving expectations, focuses on helping brands build empathy, predict friction, and deliver moments that matter. The SITEisfaction® survey continues to be a vital tool for understanding how these principles translate into real-world digital behaviours.

    “As banks look to the future, the message from users is clear: personalisation isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s the new baseline,” concludes Bronwyn Penny.

    Learn more on the SITEisfaction® 2025 webinar, where Human8 unpacks the latest findings and explores what they mean for the future of digital banking in South Africa. The full SITEisfaction® 2025 rankings, including this year’s top-performing digital banks, will be revealed during the webinar on 6 November 2025. Register here!

    Human8
    South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
