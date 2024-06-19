Marketing & Media Research
    Human8 hires Niels Neudecker as managing director, US

    Issued by Human8
    8 Jan 2025
    Human8 is pleased to announce the appointment of Niels Neudecker as the new managing director, US. With over 15 years of experience at industry giants such as Walmart, Kantar, and GfK, Neudecker brings a proven track record of driving business growth, operational excellence, and market innovation.
    Niels Neudecker
    Niels Neudecker

    "I’m excited to join Human8 and lead the US team," said Niels Neudecker. "The company’s innovative approach to connecting people with brands – through marketing insights consulting and scalable qualitative solutions – aligns perfectly with my passion for transforming market insights into actionable strategies. My focus is on building on the existing strengths of the US team to sharpen our client offerings and drive differentiation," Niels continued. "I’m particularly excited about accelerating efforts to integrate AI with human insights, ensuring we meet evolving client needs while reinforcing our leadership in insight communities.”

    Neudecker has a strong legacy of spearheading successful initiatives, including driving significant growth at Walmart through the development of innovative B2B and B2C solutions, and launching new B2B solutions at Kantar that expanded to over 30 global markets. His contributions to the industry include speaking at key conferences such as IIEX North America, the Insights Association Annual Conference, and the Corporate Research Conference. He has also published work in respected academic journals like The Psychology & Marketing Journal and contributed to books like The Machine Age of Customer Insights.

    Tim Wragg
    Tim Wragg

    Tim Wragg, CEO of Human8, added: "Niels is a high integrity, values-based leader who knows how to drive growth through innovation. His leadership will be crucial as we enhance our advisory capabilities with AI and strengthen our insight communities. Niels' ability to foster collaboration and build strong teams will be a significant asset to our US operations."

    Human8, a global marketing insight consultancy (formerly known as InSites Consulting), is continuously advancing AI technology across its research portfolio, leveraging insight communities as a core consumer-centric engine. From providing employees with AI research assistants to pioneering AI-driven innovation tools that deepen human understanding and consumer empathy, the company is committed to delivering more actionable insights for clients worldwide.

    Human8
    South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
