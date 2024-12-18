Human8 unveils 2025 'What Matters' trend report

Twelve trends reflecting a shift towards intentional living.

Human8, a leading marketing insight consultancy, proudly announces the release of its fifth annual 'What Matters' trend report. This year's report, titled 'Fulfilment Rewired', explores 12 key trends that highlight a powerful shift towards intentional living amid ongoing global instability and an accelerating pace of life.

Over the past five years, Human8 (formerly known as InSites Consulting) has delved into the evolving needs, desires, and aspirations that shape people's lives and their changing expectations of brands. The 2025 trend report continues this tradition, focusing on how individuals around the world are reclaiming their power to create lives that reflect who they are, not just what they have.

Fulfillment Rewired: Key themes and insights

The 2025 'What Matters' trend report identifies four key areas where people are finding fulfillment, each encompassing three specific trends:

Simplicity & mindfulness: Embracing minimalism and mindfulness to find peace in everyday moments.

Embracing minimalism and mindfulness to find peace in everyday moments. Authenticity & connection: Building genuine relationships and living authentically.

Building genuine relationships and living authentically. Autonomy & control: Taking control of one's life and filtering out the noise.

Taking control of one's life and filtering out the noise. Joy & purpose: Discovering happiness and fulfillment in small, meaningful actions.

"Our research shows a significant shift towards more intentional living," say Katia Pallini and Sarah Van Oerle, the lead researchers on the report. "People are navigating a world of uncertainty by focusing on what they can control, however small it might seem. They are making deliberate choices to simplify their lives, build authentic connections, and find joy in everyday moments. This year's report highlights 12 trends that illustrate how these behaviors are reshaping consumer expectations and brand interactions."

Innovative methodology: A comprehensive approach

Human8's unique approach combines diverse methodologies to uncover what truly matters to people. The report is grounded in cultural analysis, regional workshops, global survey, and AI-powered interviews. This comprehensive approach ensures a deep human understanding of the trends shaping 2025.

Cultural framework: Mapping the future consumer context and its defining tensions using Space Doctors strategic cultural tools and expertise.

Mapping the future consumer context and its defining tensions using Space Doctors strategic cultural tools and expertise. Regional workshops: Curating the most impactful tensions with input from sector and regional experts.

Curating the most impactful tensions with input from sector and regional experts. Global survey: Quantifying these trends with 12,500 consumers across 15 markets (in partnership with Dynata).

Quantifying these trends with 12,500 consumers across 15 markets (in partnership with Dynata). AI-powered interviews: Conducting in-depth interviews with 252 consumers from nine markets using Conveo, an AI-moderated interview platform.

"Our fifth edition of the 'What Matters' trend report helps marketeers anticipate the evolving needs of consumers in key markets across the world," said Tim Wragg, CEO of Human8. "We have immersed ourselves in consumers lives so that we can walk in their shoes, unlock what truly matters to them. By combining our deep human and cultural understanding, we help brands to create more meaningful and effective marketing strategies in ever-changing markets."

To help brands apply these insights to their business, Human8 also offers a trend workshop. This workshop utilises a proprietary AI-empowered Trend Application Canvas, transforming the identified trends into actionable solutions tailored to each brand's unique needs.

“Impact requires action. We don’t just present trends and insights, we want to move the needle, transforming insights into actionable solutions.” says Thomas Troch, head of innovation at Human8 “Our trend workshop is designed to do just that, helping brands apply these trends directly to their business strategies.”

More information and the full report are available via https://inspiration.wearehuman8.com/content/2025-trend-report.



