Human8 announces appointment of Peter Teachman as chief operating officer

Peter Teachman, newly appointed COO at Human8

Peter Teachman brings a wealth of experience to Human8, having most recently served as chief growth officer at Hall & Partners. Prior to that, he spent over 25 years at Kantar, where he held various leadership roles, including chief operating officer for North American Insights and COO for Kantar Millward Brown in North America. His extensive background in business transformation and market strategy, combined with his strong blend of strategic and executional skills, will be instrumental in driving Human8’s growth and innovation. Peter is adept at focusing on scaling complex businesses, change management, and organisational design.

Peter Teachman commented: “I am excited to join Human8 at such a transformative time. The rapid advancements in AI present incredible opportunities for innovation and growth, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Human8 to enhance our insight communities and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

In his new role, Teachman will oversee the company’s strategic transformation initiatives, with direct reporting lines from the chief transformation officer, Pieter de Vuyst, who focuses on cross-company change and transformation programmes; chief people officer, Els De Paepe, who leads culture change and talent management; and chief technology officer, Annelies Verhaeghe, who drives AI and technology transformation. All three are members of the global leadership team. This leadership structure is designed to ensure seamless integration and cross-functional coordination of Human8’s strategic objectives.

Tim Wragg, Global CEO at Human8, stated: “Having worked closely with Peter for over a decade, I can confidently say that his extensive experience and proven track record in business transformation and growth make him the ideal candidate to drive our strategic initiatives forward. His deep understanding of our industry and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we continue to evolve.”

Advancing AI and insight communities

Human8 has been actively integrating AI advancements into its insights and analytics processes. The company’s use of AI technology aims to deepen human understanding and provide actionable insights. With proprietary AI research assistants and AI-driven innovation tools, Human8 supports its employees in enhancing project efficiency and fostering human creativity and consultative skills.

A key component of Human8’s offerings is its research and insight communities. These communities are central to Human8’s approach, offering clients valuable access to consumer insights and fostering closer connections between brands and their audiences. By combining AI with these communities, Human8 aims to deliver cutting-edge and relevant insights that help clients make informed strategic decisions.

Tom de Ruyck, chief growth officer at Human8 added: “Our commitment to client relationships and outstanding service remains unwavering. We will continue to build long-term partnerships, combining our service and responsiveness with creativity and world-class thinking to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Peter’s role in driving business transformation initiatives and leveraging AI and technology will ensure we stay ahead of the game and adapt to the changing needs of our clients and the evolution of the industry.”



