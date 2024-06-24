Graeme Lawrence honored with the 2024 Quirk's Lifetime Achievement Award

Graeme Lawrence

The Quirk’s Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to individuals with over 20 years of experience who have not only shaped the future of marketing research but also paved the way for the next generation of professionals.

Lawrence’s career spans nearly 30 years, during which he has been a driving force behind the success of Join the Dots, where he served as chief client officer before the company’s acquisition by InSites Consulting in July 2019. Following the acquisition, Lawrence joined the global Human8 group, continuing his mission to deliver impactful insights that drive business growth. His dedication to advancing the role of market research has been a hallmark of his career.

Graeme Lawrence has dedicated his research career to amplifying and accelerating the growth of the industry through the leadership and development of others. Starting as a solo business developer at Virtual Surveys, he quickly expanded the team and mentored many who have gone on to become industry leaders themselves. His experience across sales, marketing, and research has provided colleagues with unique perspectives and sound advice for navigating their careers.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Lawrence has been a leading figure in industry organisations. Most notably, he served as chair of the Program Committee for the 2022 ESOMAR Congress, where his efforts to re-establish the conference post-pandemic earned him the ESOMAR Excellence Award. His ongoing involvement with ESOMAR, MRS, and AURA has helped build a strong foundation for the next generation of market researchers. He has also been an advocate and mentor through the Women in Research (WIRe) program and other mentorship initiatives.

“I’m truly honored to receive this award,” said Graeme Lawrence. “My journey in this industry has been driven by a passion for understanding people and helping brands grow through meaningful insights. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with so many talented individuals, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in our field.”

Zoë Ruffels, global head of Insights NGP at Imperial Brands, who worked with Graeme at GSK (today Haleon), commented, “Graeme and I connected over our shared desire for putting people at the heart of what we could achieve, recognising that we were stronger together. His passion for and commitment to market research is palpable and his respect for his audience – whether in an auditorium, meeting room or elsewhere – is a gift to the industry.”

Rhiannon Bryant, chief services officer at ESOMAR, added, “Graeme’s enthusiasm for great storytelling and passion for insights has always been inspiring. His dedication to giving back to the industry and supporting others in their professional growth is truly commendable.”

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk’s Media, recognise the most impactful professionals and organisations in the field. Winners were announced during the Virtual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday November 19, 2024. For more information, please visit quirksawards.com.

For more on Graeme Lawrence’s career, please visit his LinkedIn profile here.



