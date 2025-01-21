Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Matte BLKAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaBET SoftwareKLATenacityPRDentsuIMC ConferenceBrandMappMultiChoiceSpecialised ExhibitionsTopco MediaGagasi FMSunshinegunVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Human8 names Tim Nguyen product and innovation manager to further advance insight solutions

    Human8, the global marketing insights consultancy (previously known as InSites Consulting), is proud to announce that Tim Nguyen has joined the product and innovation team as product and innovation manager. His appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to insight-driven innovation and AI-powered research solutions.
    Issued by Human8
    11 Jun 2025
    11 Jun 2025
    Human8 names Tim Nguyen product and innovation manager to further advance insight solutions

    Previously serving as a senior insight consultant, Tim brings a wealth of experience in both qualitative and quantitative research, paired with a deep passion for technology and innovation. His transition into this new role reflects Human8’s commitment to staying at the forefront of market research transformation.

    “With the significant advancements in technology, particularly generative AI, I felt it was a compelling time to leverage these developments and make a real impact,” said Tim. “The recent ESOMAR Congress was especially inspiring, highlighting the potential for positive transformation within our industry.”

    In his new role, Tim joins Human8’s growing product and innovation team, where he will contribute to shaping and scaling the company’s community technology and client portal. His focus will be on enhancing the tools and platforms that support deeper, more impactful connections between brands and people. Working closely with cross-functional teams, Tim will help drive innovation through structured experimentation, ethical AI integration, and a strong user-centric mindset.

    "I’m excited to join a team that’s already doing such meaningful work," Tim said. "There’s a real opportunity to build on what’s already in place and explore how we can make our community platforms even more engaging, efficient, and insightful for clients."

    “As an early adopter of AI in client projects, it was clear that Tim’s passion and skillset are a great asset to further drive our innovation pipeline,” said Filip De Boeck, global client partner at Human8.

    “Tim’s passion for AI and deep understanding of research methodologies make him the ideal person to join our product innovation team. I’m confident he’ll help us shape solutions that are not only innovative but also truly impactful for our clients.” said Annelies Verhaeghe, chief platform officer at Human8.

    Tim’s recent work has already earned industry recognition, including a Young ESOMAR Society (YES) Award nomination, with standout projects for brands like Beyond Meat and Royal Canin. These initiatives showcased his ability to blend creativity, technology, and client-centric thinking to deliver exceptional results.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Human8
    South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz