Human8 names Tim Nguyen product and innovation manager to further advance insight solutions

Human8, the global marketing insights consultancy (previously known as InSites Consulting), is proud to announce that Tim Nguyen has joined the product and innovation team as product and innovation manager. His appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to insight-driven innovation and AI-powered research solutions.

Previously serving as a senior insight consultant, Tim brings a wealth of experience in both qualitative and quantitative research, paired with a deep passion for technology and innovation. His transition into this new role reflects Human8’s commitment to staying at the forefront of market research transformation.

“With the significant advancements in technology, particularly generative AI, I felt it was a compelling time to leverage these developments and make a real impact,” said Tim. “The recent ESOMAR Congress was especially inspiring, highlighting the potential for positive transformation within our industry.”

In his new role, Tim joins Human8’s growing product and innovation team, where he will contribute to shaping and scaling the company’s community technology and client portal. His focus will be on enhancing the tools and platforms that support deeper, more impactful connections between brands and people. Working closely with cross-functional teams, Tim will help drive innovation through structured experimentation, ethical AI integration, and a strong user-centric mindset.

"I’m excited to join a team that’s already doing such meaningful work," Tim said. "There’s a real opportunity to build on what’s already in place and explore how we can make our community platforms even more engaging, efficient, and insightful for clients."

“As an early adopter of AI in client projects, it was clear that Tim’s passion and skillset are a great asset to further drive our innovation pipeline,” said Filip De Boeck, global client partner at Human8.

“Tim’s passion for AI and deep understanding of research methodologies make him the ideal person to join our product innovation team. I’m confident he’ll help us shape solutions that are not only innovative but also truly impactful for our clients.” said Annelies Verhaeghe, chief platform officer at Human8.

Tim’s recent work has already earned industry recognition, including a Young ESOMAR Society (YES) Award nomination, with standout projects for brands like Beyond Meat and Royal Canin. These initiatives showcased his ability to blend creativity, technology, and client-centric thinking to deliver exceptional results.



