Human8 announces new global CEO to lead the next stage of growth and AI innovation

Camille Nicita has played a leading role in Human8’s journey, first as CEO and owner of US-based Gongos, Inc (acquired by Human8 in 2022) and later as global CEO of the group. Under her leadership, Human8 successfully built out globally integrated practices and further harmonised the ten businesses of Human8 (InSites Consulting, Direction First, Columinate, eÿeka, Join the Dots, ABN Impact, Answer, Space Doctors, Gongos, and Happy Thinking People).

Reflecting on her tenure, Nicita stated, “It’s been an honour to serve as CEO of Human8, implementing our transition strategy of a harmonised and globally connected insights consultancy. Now it’s time to take our next step, to truly optimise our global offering to best meet the needs of our clients in an industry that is continuing to evolve rapidly. With his deep and broad industry experience, we are thrilled to welcome Tim to the business.”

Leading Human8 into the future

Tim Wragg, newly appointed CEO at Human8

Tim Wragg brings over 25 years of global experience in the insights industry, having held senior leadership positions at major global research companies. His extensive background includes roles as CEO and global chief client officer for Millward Brown in Europe, CEO of Kantar’s Insights, Analytics and Brand Strategy practices in the US, and most recently as CEO of Hall & Partners (recently acquired by Escalent alongside C Space). Wragg’s international expertise in optimising the complex combination of research, consulting and digital transformation, and his passion for AI make him the ideal leader for Human8 as the company navigates its next evolution.

“We are at a pivotal point in our industry, marked by a major AI transformation,” said Wragg. “I am excited to join Human8 and lead the talented team as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional insights to our clients. Together, we will build on the strong culture set by Camille and drive forward our global ambitions.”

Strengthening global presence with AI innovations

Human8’s recent global rebrand reflects a commitment to putting human connections at the core of its operations. The unified portfolio, centered around people communities, consumer closeness and activation, brings together a creative, smart, and ambitious group of over 700 people across APAC, EMEA, and North America.

Human8 strongly believes in the use of technology to get deep human understanding. With innovation in its DNA, Human8 is also at the forefront of AI advancements in the insights and analytics industry. The company empowers employees to collaborate with generative AI, enhancing project efficiency and delivering more actionable insights. Proprietary AI research assistants and AI-driven innovation tools, such as the Insight Reframing Canvas, exemplify Human8’s dedication to integrating AI to support and amplify human creativity, insight and consultative skills.

“Human8 leverages AI to revolutionise our employee and client experience,” said Annelies Verhaeghe, chief platform officer at Human8. “By combining the power of AI with a deep understanding of clients’ needs and real human data, we deliver insights that truly make a difference.”



