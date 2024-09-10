Marketing & Media Digital
    Amplify your brand's success and insights with Location Bank's cutting-edge analytics

    Issued by Location Bank
    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    Location Bank, a pioneering force in martech solutions, is proud to present its latest breakthrough to elevate the digital presence of leading brands through state-of-the-art analytics.
    Amplify your brand's success and insights with Location Bank's cutting-edge analytics

    Unlike in the past, when assessing value was difficult, Location Bank's advanced analytics now offer clear and accurate insights into ROI and performance metrics, empowering clients to confidently make data-driven decisions.

    In the past, analytics were primarily available from Meta and Google, making it difficult to gauge the value of other endpoints in the ecosystem. "Our data clearly shows that having clean listings across all endpoints supercharges your Google Business Profile listings, but what about the other actual endpoints? What traction do they have? How large are those audiences, and how is your brand performing?" questions Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank had. To tackle these critical inquiries, Location Bank can now provide clients with analytics from Bing and Apple Business Connect, in addition to Google and Meta.

    By partnering with Location Bank, clients now have access to a wealth of data and profound insights, enabling them to attain a comprehensive view of their operations and market dynamics.

    "Our integrated solution seamlessly merges robust analytics with leading integrations to equip our clients with the tools necessary to thrive in competitive industries," adds Clarence. "We are dedicated to providing businesses with the resources they need to prosper."

    With Location Bank's state-of-the-art analytics, brands can elevate their insights and achievements to new, unprecedented levels.

    Discover the future of martech with Location Bank today!

    For more information, visit https://locationbank.co/

    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
