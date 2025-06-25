Location Bank launches mobile-accessible platform

Location Bank, a leading martech platform that helps businesses manage their digital presence, has launched a new mobile-accessible version of its platform. Designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the solution provides seamless, real-time access to location and reputation management tools through any internet connected mobile device with no app download required.

This launch empowers business owners and marketing teams to update location information, respond to customer reviews, and publish digital content whether they’re in the office, on the road, or at a store location.

“In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, businesses need to be agile and responsive,” said Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank. “This mobile-accessible platform gives our clients the ability to manage their brand, engage with customers, and enhance their visibility across platforms anytime, from any connected device.”

Key features of the mobile-accessible platform include:

Live performance dashboards: Monitor impressions, clicks, reviews, and customer actions across Google and Facebook.

Reputation management: Review sentiment analysis, respond to customer feedback, and track engagement trends.

Content publishing: Create and publish offers, events, and announcements with media-rich posts.

Location data control: Update business details including hours, categories, and social links instantly.

Search performance tracking: Monitor local SEO rankings and keyword visibility across locations.

The platform requires no installation and can be accessed via any mobile browser by visiting https://app.locationbank.net/login. With built-in filters, real-time updates, and intuitive navigation, it enables businesses to stay on top of their digital footprint wherever they are.

About Location Bank

Location Bank is a South African-based martech company dedicated to helping brands centralise their location data, manage online reputation, and maximise visibility across platforms like Google and Facebook. Trusted by SMEs and enterprises alike, Location Bank provides the tools businesses need to thrive in a connected world.



