    Outperform your competitors without outspending them

    Issued by Location Bank
    20 Jun 2025
    20 Jun 2025
    Outperform your competitors without outspending them

    In an era where digital ad budgets are sky-high and paid search is delivering diminishing returns, performance-minded marketers are demanding a better way. Enter Location Bank, the first platform purpose built to turn your brand’s physical presence into digital dominance without the cost drain of traditional PPC.

    Paid search has become a game of who can spend more. CPCs are soaring, competition is fierce, and most brands are pouring money into keyword battles they can't win. Location Bank offers a radically more effective model, one that flips the script by focusing on organic, high-intent discovery where it matters most: local search.

    “Brands are addicted to paid search because they think it's the only way to get found. But the truth is, 60-70% of customer discovery happens off-site on maps, apps, voice assistants, and local listings,” said Neil Clarence Co-founder of Location Bank “Location Bank puts you in control of that ecosystem and unlocks a performance engine most brands aren’t even tapping into.

    What is Location Bank?

    Location Bank is a centralised platform that ensures your brand appears first, accurately, and consistently across high-intent platforms including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Bing and many more. It empowers multi-location businesses to:

    • Outrank competitors in near-me search results
    • Maximise ROI by converting organic intent into foot traffic and revenue
    • Sync and manage location data, offers, and attributes in real time
    • Unlock insights into local search performance and customer behavior

    Why it matters now

    Consumers don’t search like they used to. Over 90% of mobile searches today are location-based, and “near me” queries have exploded. When someone searches for “[product/service] near me,” they’re not browsing, they're ready to buy. But most brands are invisible in those moments that matter.

    Instead of chasing clicks through over-saturated paid search, Location Bank enables businesses to win the moments that convert, with no bidding wars and no wasted spend.

    Results that speak

    Brands using Location Bank have seen:

    • Increase in visibility in local search results
    • 30–50% lift in foot traffic and local conversions
    • Significant reduction in digital ad spend without sacrificing performance

    This bar graph below highlights how Google Business Profile (GBP) significantly outperforms Google Ads and Display Ads in both ROI and CTR, reinforcing its strategic value for customer engagement and revenue growth.

    Outperform your competitors without outspending them

    Each platform’s ROI was calculated using 280,000 impressions, their respective CTR, a 20% conversion rate and an average basket size of R 1,350.

    Paid search isn’t broken - it’s just not enough.

    Location Bank gives you a better way to win.

    To view full case study click here.

